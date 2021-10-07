Bioverge Equity Crowdfunding Campaign Offers Everyone Access to the World's First-Ever Investment Platform Dedicated to the TechBio Revolution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioverge, Inc. ("Bioverge"), a financial technology investment platform whose mission is to identify and accelerate the next generation of startups pushing the boundaries of healthcare to bring science fiction to life, is raising capital in an equity crowdfunding offering. The purpose of the offering is to ensure Bioverge's members and supporters have a stake in the Company's continued growth. Refer to the following for details of the offering: https://netcapital.com/companies/bioverge.

"Since inception in 2016, Bioverge has built a portfolio of 28 companies, we've realized two exits (Blue Mesa Health and Discover Echo, Inc.), 54% have raised follow-on rounds, and 100% of our portfolio companies are operating. While our model has previously only been available to accredited investors, we are now building an equity crowdfunding platform that opens up private healthcare investments to everyone, from family offices and registered investment advisors to accredited and non-accredited individuals to patient groups and philanthropic organizations," said Neil J. Littman, M.S., Founder & CEO of Bioverge.

Mr. Littman continued, "The rising convergence of biology and technology is driving unprecedented innovation that stands to radically reshape and transform the future of healthcare over the coming decades. Likewise, the intersection of finance and technology is changing the equation with regard to enabling broader access to our deals. After all, health is universal, why shouldn't we all have the opportunity to invest in the future of our own health? At Bioverge, we are pursuing a double-bottom line for our investors: impact plus financial return."

Rick Gibb, Co-founder of Bioverge commented, "Computational biology, regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapy, genomics, artificial intelligence, and digital health are all paving the way to a brighter future and are creating immensely valuable businesses in the process. Our equity crowdfunding platform, Bioverge Portal LLC, will enable more individuals to gain access to curated deals and help accelerate this revolution. On average, professional investors typically hold 20% of their portfolio in alternative assets, while 95% of Americans have never held an alternative asset. Bioverge is creating multiple paths for everyone to add high impact alternative assets to their portfolios by providing access to vetted opportunities that have already attracted sophisticated investors."

Bioverge is meeting an enormous unmet need for both entrepreneurs and investors. Rules coming into effect earlier this year now allow companies to raise up to $5 million in a Reg CF offering. However, healthcare startups have unique needs beyond capital; they need value-added support. Bioverge has developed a Network of functional specialists capable of supporting scientific and technical founders as they endeavor to scale their companies and ultimately improve people's health and lives for the better.

This is not an offer to buy or sell securities. Investors should review Bioverge, Inc.'s Form C filing for details of the offering and associated risks, available at https://netcapital.com/companies/bioverge.

About Bioverge

Bioverge is an investment platform that funds visionary entrepreneurs with the aim of transforming healthcare and bringing science fiction to life. The firm was founded in 2016 by Neil J. Littman and Rick Gibb—longtime industry and investment professionals with deep domain expertise who grasp the complexities of operating within a highly regulated and complex industry. Bioverge's investment thesis spans the intersection of Health + Tech has built a portfolio of 29 companies and has participated in 11 follow-on rounds for its portfolio companies, many of which are supported by some of the world's top-performing venture capital firms.

Key among the Company's offerings is access to the Bioverge Network, a consortium of functional specialists capable of supporting scientific and technical founders alongside experts to source and conduct diligence on new investment opportunities. Bioverge is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit www.bioverge.com.

