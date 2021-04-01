Bioverge, Inc. Launches an Equity Crowdfunding Platform Focused on Funding Innovative Healthcare Start-ups

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioverge, Inc. ("Bioverge"), an investment platform that funds visionary entrepreneurs who are transforming healthcare and bringing science fiction to life, today announced it has launched an equity crowdfunding platform called Bioverge Portal. The purpose of the platform is to create multiple paths for everyone—accredited and non-accredited individuals, family offices, registered investment advisors, private wealth managers, and institutional investors —to invest in new treatments for the causes they care most about by providing access to highly vetted private healthcare startups that have already attracted validation via professional healthcare investors. The Company also announced that it plans to launch a 4(a)(6) regulation crowdfunding offering, the proceeds of which will be used to further develop the funding portal and investment platform.

The newly launched Bioverge Portal subsidiary will differentiate itself from generalist equity crowdfunding portals by embracing a network model comprised of a team of healthcare specific resources and specialists to support scientific and technical founders. For companies, Bioverge provides value-added support by discerning companies' specific needs, providing guidance, and leveraging the Bioverge Network to connect them with strategic partners, advisors, subject matter experts, sources of non-dilutive funding, and institutional investors. Before being listed on the platform, every company must undergo Bioverge's rigorous screening process—Dynamic Diligence—to assess the potential returns on a risk-adjusted basis.

Neil J. Littman, MS, Founder, CEO and General Partner of Bioverge said, "While working at the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), I got to see first-hand how R&D funding can change and save lives. There, I met a little girl named Evie who was born with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency, a disease that is usually fatal, and forces children to have limited physical contact with family and friends. After participating in a CIRM-funded clinical trial, Evie was cured and she now lives the normal life of an 8-year-old; she loves to surf, has a dog, and goes to school—all things that would have been impossible for Evie without the CIRM-funded treatment. Realizing that 95% of people in the U.S. have never invested in the private markets, even though they are permitted to do so and even though doing so may make sense to achieve property diversification, I decided that more investors should have access to the emotional and financial returns made possible through early-stage healthcare investing that I witnessed first-hand during my tenure at CIRM."

"Rules recently coming into effect now allow companies raising capital under Reg CF to raise up to $5 million at a time when public interest in healthcare breakthroughs have never been higher," continued Mr. Littman. "Our confidence that Reg CF is a powerful tool for companies to raise capital is reflected in our choice of pursuing this avenue with our own upcoming equity crowdfunding campaign."

Rick Gibb, Co-founder of Bioverge commented, "Even though including alternative assets in a diversified portfolio of investments is a smart way to decrease your overall portfolio volatility and potentially enhance returns, smaller professional and individual investors have had limited access. Over the last two decades, alternative assets have become a growing presence in the portfolios of professional investors, pension funds, foundations, endowments, insurance funds, sovereign wealth funds, etc. Private investment in healthcare provides an opportunity to not just diversify, but also help support companies that are pushing the boundaries of human healthcare and tackling diseases that affect us all."

About Bioverge

Bioverge is an investment platform that funds visionary entrepreneurs with the aim of transforming healthcare and bringing science fiction to life. The firm was founded in 2016 by Neil J. Littman and Rick Gibb—longtime industry and investment professionals with deep domain expertise who grasp the complexities of operating within a highly regulated and complex industry. Bioverge's investment thesis spans the intersection of Health + Tech has built a portfolio of 23 companies and has participated in 11 follow-on rounds for its portfolio companies, many of which are supported by some of the world's top-performing venture capital firms.

Key among the Company's offerings is access to the Bioverge Network, a consortium of functional specialists capable of supporting scientific and technical founders alongside experts to source and conduct diligence on new investment opportunities. Bioverge is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit www.bioverge.com.

