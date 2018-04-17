UPPSALA, Sweden, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
New results from a Pfizer study on Ibrance® (palbociclib, Pfizer) of women with metastatic breast cancer demonstrate that DiviTum can provide fast evaluation of biologic effect demonstrating CDK 4/6 inhibition.
The study, presented at the ongoing AACR congress in Chicago, concluded that using DiviTum to measure cell proliferation in blood samples could potentially be used to assess cell cycle modulation by Ibrance®.
"We are pleased that DiviTum is included by Pfizer in their clinical development of Ibrance®. These positive results are in line with previously presented DiviTum data evaluating biologic effect of demonstrating CDK 4/6 inhibition in connection with treatment of breast cancer. The results take us yet another step closer to our vision of enabling the best possible treatment for cancer patients from day one" says Anders Rylander, CEO Biovica.
Study ref. NCT02499146
http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/11185
https://congress-download.pfizer.com/Assets/Templates/file_pdf.aspx?docId=1743&c=1
More information:
Anders Rylander, CEO Biovica.
Phone: +46 (0)18-444-48-35,
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/biovica-international-ab/r/positive-results-with-divitum--from-new-pfizer-study-presented-at-the-aacr-congress,c2497168
The following files are available for download:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biovica-international---positive-results-with-divitum-from-new-pfizer-study-presented-at-the-aacr-congress-300631000.html
SOURCE Biovica International AB
Share this article