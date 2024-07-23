BioVigil launches new and improved badge with better durability, reliability and power for individual hand hygiene monitoring in healthcare facilities

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVigil, the leader in electronic hand hygiene technology solutions, has redesigned its user badges with upgraded sensing technology, stronger durability and extended battery power, giving users better functionality for system-wide hand hygiene monitoring and compliance.

BioVigil uses beacons that interact with individual user badges to monitor when healthcare workers enter and exit a patient room, and when they perform hand hygiene either with hand sanitizer or soap and water. When the user passes their hand over the badge, a sensor in the badge detects whether hands are clean, the badge light turns green, and the user earns credit for the hand hygiene opportunity.

BioVigil's new badge uses an upgraded sensor. The engineering and IT team developed new technology that reinforces proper engagement with the badge to earn compliance.

BioVigil engineers also redesigned the badge to work with an enhanced battery that charges faster and lasts longer on each charge.

"Our engineers were able to keep all the best elements of the badge, including its user-friendly size and weight, and add better functionality and durability to provide our clients with the best automated hand hygiene solution available today," said Sanjay Gupta, BioVigil president and CEO.

In addition to sensor and battery changes, the new badges are resilient to cleaning solutions, so users can sanitize the badges without damaging the sensitive internal circuit boards. The new BioVigil badge has received UL certification for use in the United States and Canada. Full production begins this month and rollout begins immediately after that.

The BioVigil system collects data that is linked to each user's badge, enabling care teams to monitor hand hygiene compliance, track cross contamination, and conduct thorough contact-tracing to pinpoint sources of infection should they occur, and prevent future transmission.

BioVigil has helped partners across the country improve hand hygiene behavior, reduce HAIs by up to 83%, achieve and sustain 97% hand hygiene compliance, and improve LeapFrog quality grades.

