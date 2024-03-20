BioVigil mobile app lets healthcare workers track their individual hand hygiene compliance, enables self-monitoring and better awareness

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVigil, the leader in electronic hand hygiene technology solutions, is releasing a mobile app for users to see and monitor their own hand hygiene compliance. This helps to keep healthcare workers mindful of their compliance and track their performance.

BioVigil uses room beacons connected to individual user badges to monitor when healthcare workers enter and exit a patient room, and when they perform hand hygiene either with hand sanitizer or soap and water. The system collects many data points that are available to the individual user directly on the app.

The BioVigil mobile app makes important information accessible to those who cannot access it through the hospital's network. For example, environmental services workers are often contracted through outside agencies and do not have hospital network privileges.

"Our system can be used by every healthcare worker, so we wanted the data available to every healthcare worker too," said Sanjay Gupta, president and CEO. "The mobile app eliminates barriers and makes useful, actionable data accessible to every user."

On the mobile app, users will be able to check their 7-day and 30-day compliance rates, compliance per session, number of room entries and exits per session, and number of hand hygiene opportunities per session.

The BioVigil mobile app is part of a complete electronic hand hygiene system including a room sensor, sink sensor, badge sensor and robust data suite. The mobile app will soon be downloadable from Google Play and the Apple Store.

The BioVigil system has helped partners across the country improve hand hygiene behavior, reduce HAIs by up to 83%, achieve 97% hand hygiene compliance, and improve LeapFrog quality grades.

BioVigil has the potential to be used in commercial food preparation, restaurant and other settings. BioVigil is in talks with several other industries to discuss future applications.

BioVigil is a leader in electronic hand hygiene monitoring. BioVigil technology is used to increase hand hygiene compliance in healthcare facilities, resulting in decreased healthcare associated infections (HAIs), improved patient engagement, accessibility to data insights, and improved Leapfrog Group grades. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, BioVigil launched in 2012 and its solutions are used in more than 40 facilities across the United States. Learn more at BioVigil.com

