BioVigil rolls out full production of AccuWash™ Technology after pilot program shows improved individual hand hygiene tracking

AccuWash Technology monitors and aids an engaged hand wash; helps reduce C. diff, HAIs.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful pilot program, BioVigil, the leader in electronic hand hygiene technology solutions, is launching full production of its hand wash solution powered by AccuWash™ Technology. This technology provides the most accurate way to observe and record a health provider's handwashing compliance.

AccuWash™ Technology is the latest innovation in BioVigil's comprehensive hand hygiene monitoring solution. It uses thermal energy and a set of sophisticated sensors inside a sink beacon. When the beacon senses a user's hands under the faucet, it starts a clearly visible timer. The beacon provides visual cues as the user is washing their hands. As the user reaches the CDC-recommended 20-second length of time, the visual hand sign on the beacon turns green to confirm a successful hand wash.

"We tested the technology in several locations across the country, in a variety of hospital settings and sizes. White Plains Hospital in New York had quite a positive experience," said Ben Wood, director of Engineering and Technology.

"I really liked the visual on the device that lets me know that I have spent the right amount of time washing my hands!" -Juliana Rossi, RN, White Plains Hospital, NY

"The device is so cool! The flashing blue hand on the device turns green when I have reached the required time for handwashing and when my badge turns blue, I know what to do!" -Anthony Pena, Nurse Tech, White Plains Hospital, NY

"The testing process helped to identify how to refine the software and the hardware. We also revamped our manufacturing process, and we're now much leaner with the assembly done here in southeast Michigan," said Wood.

Additional refinements include a 3-year battery life with the use of a standard AA battery, and updated design to improve the accuracy at detecting when handwashing occurs.

"We have received excellent feedback from our clients who used the AccuWash™ Technology solution. They are reporting improved accuracy in hand wash detection, and a positive user experience," said Sanjay Gupta, president and CEO. " There's really nothing else like this. It's an incredibly engaging and reliable solution that has resulted in much improved hand hygiene compliance for our clients."

With the full rollout, the sink beacon with AccuWash™ Technology is a standard part of the complete BioVigil electronic hand hygiene system. The system also includes a room beacon, badge sensor and robust data suite.

The BioVigil system has helped numerous partners across the country improve hand hygiene behavior, reduce HAIs by up to 83%, achieve 97% hand hygiene compliance, and improve LeapFrog quality grades.

Go here for a demonstration video.

About BioVigil:

BioVigil is a leader in electronic hand hygiene monitoring. BioVigil technology is used to increase hand hygiene compliance in healthcare facilities, resulting in decreased healthcare associated infections (HAIs), improved patient engagement, accessibility to data insights, and improved Leapfrog Group grades. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, BioVigil launched in 2012 and its solutions are used in more than 40 facilities across the United States. Learn more at BioVigil.com

