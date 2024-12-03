BioVigil welcomes healthcare executive Erik Axter as Chief Executive Officer

Axter to spearhead national growth for hand hygiene technology company

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVigil, the leader in electronic hand hygiene technology solutions for healthcare facilities, announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Erik Axter as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Dec. 15.

Axter brings his expertise in provider partnerships, clinical performance improvement, and healthcare operations to BioVigil, where he will lead the company's growth acceleration and drive its commercial expansion.

Axter comes to BioVigil from Vizient, Inc., the nation's leading healthcare performance improvement organization. At Vizient, Erik served as a Senior Vice President, and has led service line consulting, medical device solutions, and most recently spend management partnerships with Vizient's largest health system customers.

"Erik is an accomplished healthcare executive with a distinguished track record of designing and implementing performance improvement partnerships with providers," said Tim Patton, BioVigil Board Chairman. "We are confident that Erik's leadership skills, relationships in the market, and commercialization focus will take BioVigil to the next level."

Sanjay Gupta, former BioVigil CEO and Board member, decided to step down from those roles but will remain involved with the company in an advisory capacity. Since 2017, Gupta oversaw significant enhancements to BioVigil's industry leading technology and the procurement of key customer engagements.

"Sanjay has been instrumental in shaping the business into a market leader, and we are grateful for his leadership over the past seven years," said Patton.

BioVigil technology provides the most accurate way to observe and record a health provider's handwashing compliance. The complete electronic hand hygiene system includes room sensors, alcohol vapor-sensing badges, sink sensors and a robust data suite. Data is linked to each individual user's badge, so teams can monitor hand hygiene compliance, track cross contamination, and conduct thorough contact-tracing.

The BioVigil system has helped numerous partners across the country improve hand hygiene behavior, reduce HAIs by up to 83%, achieve 97% hand hygiene compliance, and improve Leapfrog quality grades.

BioVigil aims to bring its patented technology to hospitals and healthcare facilities globally and is exploring opportunities for its use in other industries such as food service and hospitality.

About BioVigil:

BioVigil is a leader in electronic hand hygiene monitoring. BioVigil technology is used to increase hand hygiene compliance in healthcare facilities, resulting in decreased healthcare associated infections (HAIs), improved patient engagement, accessibility to data insights, and improved Leapfrog Group grades. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, BioVigil launched in 2012, and to date has recorded more than 723 million hand hygiene opportunities. Learn more at BioVigil.com

Media Contact: Debbie Reinheimer, [email protected]

