BioVigil's Automated Hand Hygiene Monitoring Drives Meaningful and Sustained HAI Reduction

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggregated client performance data shows that healthcare organizations using BioVigil reduced healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) by an average of 46.95% and sustained those improvements year over year. The vast majority of partner facilities experienced meaningful and lasting declines in infection rates with continued use of the platform. Individual-level accountability and real-time feedback consistently reinforced proper hand hygiene behavior at the point of care.

Key findings from the data analysis include:

Objective, bias-free data capture: More than 67.6 million hand hygiene opportunities were captured in a year, eliminating the sampling and bias limitations associated with manual observation.





More than 67.6 million hand hygiene opportunities were captured in a year, eliminating the sampling and bias limitations associated with manual observation. Real-time behavior correction: More than 1.1 million non-compliant events were corrected at the point of care through badge-based reminders, reducing the risk of cross-contamination before it occurred.





More than 1.1 million non-compliant events were corrected at the point of care through badge-based reminders, reducing the risk of cross-contamination before it occurred. Substantial staff time savings: Participating facilities saved an estimated 136,620 annual staff hours by replacing manual observation programs with automated data capture.

BioVigil's system uses wearable badges, room beacons, and sink sensors to confirm hand hygiene events through proprietary alcohol vapor detection and sink-verified handwashing. The resulting individual-level data provides healthcare leaders with objective visibility into compliance performance and patient safety at the point of care.

"Healthcare leaders are under increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable improvements in patient safety," said Erik Axter, CEO of BioVigil. "This data confirms that automated, real-time accountability drives sustained behavior change, delivers meaningful reductions in HAIs, and provides the visibility hospitals need to manage infection prevention proactively."

BioVigil captures more than 100 hand hygiene observations per bed per day, far exceeding traditional direct observation volumes. The visible green compliance indicator reinforces accountability and provides patients with visible confirmation of adherence at the point of care.

About BioVigil. Founded in 2012, BioVigil is the leader in hand hygiene automation, using proprietary vapor-sensing technology to confirm and verify that hand hygiene occurred. BioVigil delivers over 100 observations per bed per day and captures accurate, meaningful data for a true view of compliance. Real-time visual, audible, and vibratory cues support immediate course correction, while a visible green-hand indicator builds patient trust. Healthcare systems use BioVigil technology to deliver safer care and reduce HAIs without disrupting workflow or requiring IT infrastructure. Learn more at BioVigil.com.

