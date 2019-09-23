Biovo to Launch Innovative Anesthesia and Ventilation Platform at The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) Conference

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biovo Technologies Ltd. ("Biovo"), a medical device company focusing on Critical Care and Operating Rooms, announced today it will launch its novel HyperForm™ product line at The American Association for Respiratory care (AARC) conference in New Orleans, which will take place during November 9th-12th. HyperForm - a breakthrough platform of disposable anesthesia and ventilation devices, brings a significant improvement in patient safety over existing solutions, based on a new approach to sealing cuff design and material properties for all laryngeal masks, tracheostomy tubes and tracheal tubes.

HyperForm game-changing technology overcomes the main problems related to the sealing cuff element that plague current products, while maintaining a very competitive price. It follows Biovo's successful Closed Suction System product (now named CleanSweep®), which was acquired by Teleflex and the newly launched Cuffix - first of its kind disposable cuff pressure regulator for tracheal and tracheostomy tube cuff device and B-Care - an innovative and economical oral care kit for effective and comfortable oral care of ventilated ICU patients.

About Biovo Technologies

Biovo is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of unmet clinical needs in Intensive Care, Operating Rooms and Anesthesia markets. It is part of the Airway Medix S.A. group, which its shares are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: AWM).

