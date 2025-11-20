BioWave® Announces New Clinical Data Demonstrating Impactful Non-Invasive Pain Relief for War-Related Injuries and Home-Based Treatments

Studies highlight BioWave's patented neuro modulation technology as an effective and powerful tool for pain management across diverse settings

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWave® Corp., a leader in non-invasive neuromodulation for pain management, recently announced the interim results of two studies at the 2025 American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas. The studies once again underscore the clinical effectiveness and versatility of BioWave's patented high frequency neuromodulation technology in treating various pain conditions, ranging from battlefield injuries in Ukraine to home-based pain management for patients living with long-term conditions.

Helping Wounded Soldiers in Ukraine

In collaboration with Imperial College Healthcare in London and the Regional Clinical Hospital of Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine, an ongoing study evaluated BioWave's non-invasive neuromodulation treatment among approximately 50 patients, most of whom sustained severe battlefield injuries including limb amputations and nerve damage.

With use of BioWave's patented technology, the findings revealed:

Average pain reduction: from 6.68 to 3.24 immediately post-treatment (using visual analog scale, VAS)

from to immediately post-treatment (using visual analog scale, VAS) Mean duration of meaningful pain relief: 17.2 hours following a single 30-minute session

following a single 30-minute session Improved comfort and mobility: enhanced prosthetic use and decreased phantom limb pain among amputees

enhanced prosthetic use and decreased phantom limb pain among amputees High tolerability: no adverse events reported, with repeat treatments yielding consistent benefit long-term

Although battlefield injuries such as amputations are often treated swiftly, long-term pain management remains a significant challenge. Many patients continue to experience post-amputation pain, including neuropathic pain and phantom-limb pain, due to limited medical resources, shortages of specialized care and the logistical barriers of an active conflict zone. These factors can delay rehabilitation, restrict mobility, and have lasting effects on physical, psychological and emotional recovery.

Use of BioWave neuromodulation technology earlier in the recovery process offers an alternative treatment option. The approach provides a safe, drug-free solution that can be delivered in hospitals, field settings or at home. By reducing pain quickly, minimizing the need for long term medication use, and supporting improved function, this technology helps patients re-engage in rehabilitation and regain quality of life, all with a therapy that is well-tolerated and scalable.

"We are honored to have played a role in this important study and thank the clinicians led by Dr Nadiya Segin and Dr Arun Bhaskar for their difficult work," said Brad Siff, Founder and President of BioWave. "These outcomes demonstrate that there is further potential to implement BioWave's technology in dangerous environments with limited resources – and that it can play a meaningful role by accelerating rehabilitation, reducing medication dependence and improving overall quality of life for wounded soldiers."

Helping People at Home

A second study presented at the ASRA Pain Medicine meeting by Arun Kumar Bhaskar¹, Helen Walsh², and Dominic Hegarty³ analyzed more than 10,400 patient-reported outcomes and cross-validated the findings with public feedback channels. Patients used BioWave devices in home settings to manage a variety of chronic pain conditions, including back and sciatica pain (42%), shoulder pain (14%) and neck or headache pain (13%).

Key highlights of the study include:

Pain score improvement: from 7.8 to 3.9 (using visual analog scale, VAS)

from to (using visual analog scale, VAS) Quality of life improvement: reported by 93% of users

reported by Reduced medication use: 43% decreased or eliminated pain medication intake

decreased or eliminated pain medication intake Improved mood and sleep: reported by 65% of users

reported by of users Improved sleep: reported by 56% of users

reported by of users Longer-term satisfaction: 97% said they would continue using BioWave therapy

This study validates BioWave's role as an effective, non-invasive solution for chronic pain management, delivering significant relief while also reducing medication use and improving physical mobility. Through deep, targeted pain relief without surgery or implants, BioWave's neuromodulation solutions offer safe and cost-effective alternatives for both clinical and home use.

"These findings reflect an evolution happening in pain management," continued Siff. "For more than five decades, neuromodulation has relied largely on implantable devices that while effective for some, remain invasive, costly and limited in accessibility. Advances in our non-invasive, high frequency neuromodulation device are changing that paradigm. BioWave's approach represents a significant step forward in providing affordable technology and improving quality of life for more people living with chronic pain.

Both of the studies presented at ASRA reinforce the power of our technology to make a difference in people's lives, from soldiers recovering from devastating injuries to patients managing chronic pain at home."

1 Pain Management Centre, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom

2 Member Chartered Society of Physiotherapists, Health Care Professionals Council, United Kingdom

3 Mater Hospital Cork, University of Cork, Cork, Ireland

About BioWave

BioWave is an FDA-cleared, patented Smarter Pain Blocking Technology® designed to deliver better outcomes by blocking pain at its source. Our comprehensive approach to pain management focuses on helping each patient return to work, play and life with less pain, safely and effectively. Portable, easy to use and drug-free with no side effects, BioWave has become a trusted solution for people managing acute, chronic and post-operative pain.

Born in professional sports, BioWave was developed to help athletes recover faster and perform at their best. The New York Giants were the first customer, and early clinical studies on professional football players laid the foundation for FDA clearance. Since then, BioWave has been purchased by the majority of professional sports teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS.

Today, BioWave is prescribed by physicians, athletic trainers and clinicians across the U.S., including Federal Healthcare VA Clinics, to help veterans manage pain and improve quality of life. Multiple white papers and published studies document the significant outcomes achieved by BioWave users.

For more information, visit www.biowave.com.

Media Contact:

Ania Kuniej

Director of Marketing, BioWave

[email protected]

Cell: 203 442 3301

SOURCE BioWave