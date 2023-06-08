BioWellnessX Expands Delta-9 Inventory with Two Powerful THCp Gummies

BURBANK, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWellnessX, a pillar in the alternative health and wellness community, has expanded their Delta-9 THC line with two ultra-potent THCp gummies. These organic gummies are crafted with the newly discovered cannabinoid THCp to provide extra-strength relief for a variety of painful conditions and symptoms.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce the addition of our Delta-9X and Delta-9Z Zen Gummies," said a BioWellnessX representative. "Each new THCp gummy is formulated with 53mg of total cannabinoids, including 3mg of ultra-potent THCp. With the potential to be up to 33x as potent as traditional THC, our THCp gummies can bring real alternative medicinal options to those who are suffering the most."

Like the rest of their cannabis line, BioWellnessX is committed to creating the cleanest, health-centric THCp gummies: free from harmful pesticides, synthetic chemicals, and other artificial additives.

For a Sativa-like experience, the company's Delta-9X Gummies include 3mg of THCp plus 25mg of cannabigerol (CBG) and 25mg Delta-9 THC. CBG's unique cognitive benefits provide a stimulating and uplifting experience in combination with Delta-9 THC and THCp.

For those suffering from moderate to severe sleep disorders, the company offers Delta-9Z gummies. These include 3mg of THCp, 25mg of Delta-9 THC, and 25mg of CBN - a naturally sedative minor cannabinoid. The three cannabinoids work together to promote improved sleep quality and duration.

Here's a closer look at BioWellnessX's new THCp gummies:

THCp Gummies (Delta-9X with CBG):

25mg Premium Delta-9 THC, 25mg CBG, 3mg THCp

1 Count, 4 Count, 15 Count Options in Exotic Delight Flavor

THCp Gummies (Delta-9Z with CBN):

25mg Premium Delta-9 THC, 25mg CBN, 3mg THCp

1 Count, 4 Count, and 15 Count Options in Sunset Zen Flavor

To learn more about their THCp Gummies, Click Here .

"Our mission is to bring the latest health and wellness products to the public. THCp offers a more powerful option to those who want to experience all the mental and physical effects of natural cannabinoids," said the BioWellnessX representative. "We believe our new THCp gummy formulas, with the unrivaled quality of our ingredients, will be able to help finally offer relief to individuals across the country."

BioWellnessX's organic THCp gummies are now available online. To learn more about the product and THCp's unique benefits, visit www.BioWellnessX.com .

About BioWellnessX

Thanks to the groundbreaking Farm Bill passed in 2018, what started as a simple CBD line grew into an industry leader in full-spectrum cannabinoids – each crafted with the same care and attention to detail as our very first CBD product.

Our core mission is to help everyone suffering from chronic discomfort to find safe, clean, legal, and natural relief without worrying about adverse side effects.

Not only do we want to make these products more accessible to anyone that needs them, but we also want to educate the public on the benefits of cannabinoids and get rid of the stigma behind the name.

