BioWellnessX Now Offers Best-In-Class High-Potency THCa Flower Wholesale Options for Those Seeking New and Unique Strains!

BURBANK, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWellnessX, a leading provider of alternative health and wellness products crafted from high-quality hemp, is proud to announce the launch of its new premium indoor-grown THCa flower wholesale options. Designed for health-conscious consumers and hemp enthusiasts who demand the best for their bodies and seek the highest euphoric effects with our new superior high-potency THCa hemp flower.

"We've built every facet of this company with optimal health and safety in mind. We are excited to announce new bulk and wholesale options for our premium-quality hemp THCa," said a BioWellnessX representative. "Our team has worked tirelessly to offer a wide range of unique strains that will satisfy even the pickiest hemp connoisseur."

Unlike other hemp-derived THCa flower on the market today, BioWellnessX's new, exquisite flower originates from selective US-based hemp farms only. It is made using meticulous organic farming practices: free from harmful pesticides, synthetic chemicals, and other artificial additives. This ensures that our bulk THCa flower customers receive the absolute best in today's cannabis market.

Considered "triple A" or AAA quality, BioWellnessX's wholesale THCa flower is crafted from elite-quality cannabis plants, with a max of 0.30% Delta-9 THC total dry weight, ensuring federal compliance according to the 2018 Farm Bill.

BioWellnessX's wholesale THCa flower is considered federally legal to produce, distribute and possess. When end-users heat the THCa through smokables and vapes or use our THCa diamonds, it offers a potent, euphoric buzz virtually identical to the more traditional flower.

This best-in-class flower is currently available in six enjoyable "High THCa Strains":

Baked Apple Tart (Sativa Hybrid),

Apple Crisp (Sativa-Dominant),

Double Kush Cake ( Indica-Hybrid ),

Indica-Hybrid Sunset Cruiser (Indica-Dominant ),

Berries & Cream (Indica-Dominant ),

Yoda OG ( Indica-Hybrid ).

With THCa levels up to 30% at bulk pricing, BioWellnessX's THCa flower wholesale options are ready to ship nationwide today.

"Between the unrivaled quality and delicious terpene flavors, we believe that our new high THCa flower is the best on the market today," said BioWellnessX. "Now, we're offering our one-of-a-kind THCa flower for bulk and wholesale orders for like-minded companies looking to offer safe and effective relief."

BioWellnessX's THCa flower is now available for bulk purchase on the company's website.

About BioWellnessX

Thanks to the groundbreaking Farm Bill passed in 2018, what started as a simple CBD line grew into an industry leader in full-spectrum cannabinoids – each crafted with the same care and attention to detail as our very first CBD product.

Our core mission is to help everyone suffering from chronic discomfort find safe, clean, legal, and natural relief without worrying about adverse side effects.

Not only do we want to make these products more accessible to anyone that needs them, but we also want to educate the public on the benefits of cannabinoids and get rid of the stigma behind the name.

