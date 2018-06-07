Bioworld to Launch New Online Anime Lifestyle Brand at 2018 Anime Expo

Touting Animepls.com as the "ultimate curated product experience for lovers of all things anime," Bioworld will be providing expo attendees an in-depth preview in the form of an interactive pop up.

"Delivering rich brand experiences for pop culture consumers is our passion," said Jason Mayes, Director of Marketing at Bioworld. "Animepls.com will offer fans a complete online anime retail experience curated by anime experts. Our booth space will be an extension of that."

The Anime Pls pop up will provide fans the unique opportunity to connect with peers from around the world, participate in fun photo-ops, mingle with premier influencers and bloggers, and collect expo-exclusive swag-bags.

Further, Anime Pls will offer 16 exclusive (limited-run) tees available at the booth and online at animepls.com. The apparel will feature never-before-released art from top anime franchises like Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul, Bananya, and Attack on Titan to name a few.

Animepls.com will remain the premier anime apparel and accessories destination following the expo, supplying anime fans with an unmatched selection of officially licensed curated collections from top Anime studios around the world including apparel, backpacks, hats, socks, wallets, and much more.

Those who wish to be one of the first to experience Anime Pls, should visit booth #ANX1, located in the Kentia Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center July 5-8th. Fans unable to attend Anime Expo 2018 can still collect all the show-exclusive tees at www.animepls.com.

ABOUT BIOWORLD MERCHANDISING

Bioworld Merchandising is the industry leader in licensed and branded apparel and accessories for the biggest entertainment brands in the world. With over 100 dedicated designers, Bioworld is a design house for apparel, bags, sleepwear, headwear and accessories targeted to pop culture fans. We service the men's, women's, juniors, boys and kids market.

Bioworld's expertise is to translate the brand story into product that is as distinctive as the brand itself. The company's success is a direct result of hiring uniquely talented creators who are genuinely passionate about and immersed in the brand they are translating into products for other fans.

Headquartered in the US with offices in Europe, China, India, and Canada, Bioworld's global presence has facilitated its growth in becoming the global leader in delivering these innovative products to all levels of retail distribution. For more information, visit: www.bioworldcorp.com.

