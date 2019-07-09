Bioz and Covaris Expand Their Partnership to Accelerate the Pace of Life Science Research and Drug Discovery

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioz, Inc., a Silicon Valley AI data company, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Covaris, the world leader in pre-analytical sample preparation technologies. Covaris has developed proprietary and patented Adaptive Focused Acoustics® (AFA®) technology. AFA enables a vast array of non-contact, isothermal processes to be developed for use in a broad range of applications in genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, cell biology, drug discovery, and formulation. Covaris is the market leader and gold standard for DNA fragmentation for Next Generation Sequencing. Covaris AFA technology also lyses a variety of cell and tissue types while providing the highest quality active extraction and standardization of nucleic acid and protein sample preparation. Thousands of Covaris focused-ultrasonicators are in use globally, and customers include the world's leading researchers, universities, sequencing centers, and pharmaceutical companies.

Covaris' instruments are regularly cited in top-tier peer-reviewed journals, with thousands of citations, in over 600 journals, received to date. With this expanded partnership, Covaris is leveraging the proprietary AI software developed by Bioz, which mines scientific articles for product-specific data, that is then structured into objective best-practices recommendations, to empower researchers to optimize the effectiveness of their future scientific experiments. Bioz' technology provides researchers with a deep view into the relevant scientific literature by leveraging the latest advances in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML). This technology now enables Covaris' researchers in academia and biopharma to access real-world Covaris product applications that come directly from peer-reviewed published life science articles. The applications are displayed on the Covaris website within Bioz Mini Badges and Bioz Image Badges.

Bioz Mini Badges are dynamic iFrame widgets that display each product's Bioz Stars score. The Bioz Stars scoring system adheres to Bioz' principled approach of ZERO BIAS® and is based on a multi-parameter scientific algorithm that factors in the number of article mentions that a product has received, the date of the article, the journal's impact factor, and additional weighted parameters. The Mini Badges give the researcher immediate and objective evidence that the product has previously worked successfully for other researchers, and the likelihood that this product will also work successfully for them. Mini Badges are normally placed on search results pages, making them visible early in the researcher's decision-making process.

Bioz Image Badges are dynamic iFrame widgets that include extensive structured product information, including the Bioz Stars score, citations, images, figure legends and snippets from the body of scientific articles. The image badges enrich product and instrument web pages with in-depth product-specific details around usage-context, presented with the full transparency of supporting articles. The badges add objective confidence-inspiring information that supports the researcher's buying process and improves their product selection experience. Ultimately, the Bioz and Covaris partnership facilitates faster and more effective life science research and drug discovery.

The product applications that are federated as badges from Bioz to Covaris' website, are generated by mining 28 million scientific articles for product-specific data, the use-cases, and then structuring this objective information into product recommendations. Peer-reviewed life science articles detail product usage in experiments, so that scientists who visit Covaris' website trust the contents of the badges as validation data when selecting which of Covaris' products to purchase for their own experiments.

"I am very proud to expand our partnership with Covaris, to provide their researchers with evidence-based product-specific data," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CSO of Bioz, also adding that "Covaris' strong reputation in the fields of lysis, extraction, and processing, means that more researchers are now able to obtain guidance from Bioz' powerful evidence-based badges, that display the scientific data that researchers trust most." Dr. Lachmi further added that "this partnership surfaces the latest Covaris product citations, enhancing transparency and objectivity, and thus supporting and advancing research around the world, both in academia and in biopharma."

"We are excited to partner with Bioz, a life science literature-exploration tool powered by artificial intelligence, to provide live-streamed product validation data that supports our researchers when selecting an instrument or tool. The Bioz Badges surface peer-reviewed scientific data relating to Covaris' products, which is immensely helpful for when researchers plan and perform their experiments," said Dr. Bill Campbell, Vice President of Marketing at Covaris. Dr. Campbell added that "Covaris is expanding its partnership with Bioz to include Image Badges and Mini Badges, as our customers have exhibited a high level of interaction with the rich scientific content displayed in the badges, guiding them towards making well-informed purchasing decisions. The high level of interaction with Bioz' badges helped Covaris to effectively market each of its instruments and to increase its sales. As the leader in the digitalization of life science instrument marketing, Bioz is very much complementary to the digital commerce advances that Covaris is embarking on."

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, empowering scientists in biopharma and academia to accelerate their research towards new discoveries. Bioz guides scientists to the most-validated and cost-effective products to use in their experiments by providing them with evidence-based product recommendations. These recommendations have been reverse-engineered from real-world experiments, as described in over 500 million pages of scientific text from peer-reviewed articles. The result: Bioz.com, the world's most comprehensive source of life science product recommendations and experimentation guidance, covering over 300 million products, 50,000 suppliers, 16 million images, and over 7 billion protocol conditions and associated techniques, enabling researchers to work faster and more cost-effectively, generating more successful and impactful outcomes.

Bioz AI was developed by an experienced team of software engineers, led by AI experts from Microsoft and Google and Nobel Prize winners in chemistry. The technology incorporates proprietary cutting-edge NLP, ML, neural networks, deep learning, and domain-specific named-entity recognition, entity matching, and entity linking algorithms. What used to take scientists months, now takes them mere minutes with Bioz, 82x times faster than before. By accelerating the pace of experiments, Bioz is accelerating the pace of drug discovery by as much as 50%, which translates into billions of research dollars saved, and revenue being realized faster through earlier drug approval. With objectivity, transparency, and trustworthiness, Bioz empowers researchers in the top 25 biopharma companies, and in more than 17,000 academic institutions in 196 countries.

Covaris provides tools and technologies to improve pre-analytical sample preparation, enable novel drug formulations, and manage compounds in the drug discovery process. The Covaris technological foundation is based on its proprietary and patented Adaptive Focused Acoustics® (AFA®) technology. AFA enables a vast array of non-contact, isothermal processes to be developed for use in a broad range of applications in genomics, proteomics, epigenomics, cell biology, drug discovery, and formulation. Thousands of Covaris focused-ultrasonicators are in use globally, and customers include the world's leading researchers, universities, sequencing centers, and pharmaceutical companies.

