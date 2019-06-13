Bioz Has Partnered With NEB to Empower Life Science Researchers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioz, Inc., a Silicon Valley AI data company, is proud to announce a new partnership with the world leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications: New England Biolabs® (NEB®). NEB was founded in the mid-1970s as a collective of scientists committed to developing innovative products for the life science industry. NEB is renowned for consistently providing exceptionally high-quality products coupled with unsurpassed researcher support.

Bioz Badge on NEB's Website

NEB's products are regularly cited in top tier peer-reviewed journals, with over 300,000 citations to date. With this partnership, NEB is leveraging the deep AI technology that Bioz has developed over several years, which incorporates the latest advances in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML). This technology now enables NEB's customers in academia, biopharma, and other life science research laboratories to access real-world NEB product applications that come directly from scientific articles. The applications are displayed on the NEB website within Bioz Badges, iFrame widgets (i.e. a Product Citation Tool) that include product-specific article citations. Bioz Badges enrich each product listing with in-depth details and usage context, extracted from peer-reviewed scientific publications, adding another level of confidence to the buying process of each and every product. Bioz Badges incorporate data transparency, data validation and increase researcher confidence to improve the overall product selection experience of researchers who visit the NEB website.

"I am very proud to partner with NEB, to provide their researchers with peer-reviewed product-specific data," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CSO of Bioz. "NEB's long-standing stellar reputation in the industry means that more researchers are now able to obtain value from a powerful unparalleled resource for evidence-based guidance, that is based on the source that researchers trust most, scientific articles." Dr. Lachmi added that, "This partnership surfaces the latest NEB product citations, enhancing transparency and objectivity, and thus supporting and advancing research around the world, both in academia and in biopharma."

"We are excited to partner with Bioz to provide live-streamed product validation data that supports our customers when selecting a product via our Product Citation Tool, powered by Bioz Badges. The Bioz Badges surface peer-reviewed scientific data relating to our products, which is immensely helpful for researchers planning and performing their experiments," said Andy Bertera, NEB's Executive Director of Marketing & Sales. Bertera added that, "NEB recently added Bioz Badges to the NEB website, and I have been impressed by the high level of interaction our customers have shown with the badge's rich scientific content that guides them to make well-informed purchasing decisions."

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, empowering scientists in biopharma and academia to accelerate their research towards new discoveries. Bioz guides scientists to the most-validated and cost-effective products to use in their experiments by providing them with evidence-based product recommendations. These recommendations have been reverse-engineered from real-world experiments, as described in over 500 million pages of scientific text from peer-reviewed articles. The result: Bioz.com, the world's most comprehensive source of life science product recommendations and experimentation guidance, covering over 300 million products, 50,000 suppliers, 16 million images, and over 7 billion protocol conditions and associated techniques, enabling researchers to work faster and more cost-effectively, generating more successful and impactful outcomes.

Bioz AI was developed by an experienced team of software engineers, led by AI experts from Microsoft and Google and Nobel Prize winners in chemistry. The technology incorporates proprietary cutting-edge NLP, ML, neural networks, deep learning, and domain-specific named-entity recognition, entity matching, and entity linking algorithms. What used to take scientists months, now takes them mere minutes with Bioz, 82 times faster than before. By accelerating the pace of experiments, Bioz is accelerating the pace of drug discovery by as much as 50%, which translates into billions of research dollars saved, and revenue being realized faster through earlier drug approval. With objectivity, transparency, and trustworthiness, Bioz empowers researchers in the top 25 biopharma companies, and in more than 17,000 academic institutions in 196 countries.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid-1970s, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next-generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and seven subsidiaries located in Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

NEB® and NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

Helpful Links

To learn more about the Bioz Partner Program and Bioz Badges, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

Bioz Media contact:

Daniel Levitt

CEO

Bioz, Inc.

316 State Street, Los Altos CA 94022

pr@bioz.com

NEB Media contact:

Deana D. Martin, Ph.D.

Associate Director, Marketing Communications

New England Biolabs

240 County Road Ipswich, MA 01938

Tel: 978-380-7464

Email: martin@neb.com

