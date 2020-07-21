Bioz Has Partnered With New England Biolabs to Empower Life Science Researchers Around COVID-19 Discovery

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioz, Inc., a Silicon Valley software AI company, and New England Biolabs® (NEB®), a world leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications, today announce the launch of a new stand-alone Bioz Search Tool to guide scientists towards the most current SARS-CoV-2-related research, including experimental protocols and best practices.

Bioz and NEB are committed to supporting ongoing research towards the development of diagnostics and vaccines for SARS-CoV-2. This new tool provides product-specific article recommendations to guide researchers towards reliable techniques, ultimately saving time spent exploring publications, optimizing protocols and establishing best practices.

The Bioz Search Tool is a sophisticated content-hub that facilitates and integrates smart searching through all of NEB's product citations structured data and taxonomy with filtering by technique, by product name and by COVID-19 related terms, all within an intuitive web interface. The Bioz Search Tool enriches NEB's website with objective information to support its customers' buying process while improving the product selection experience. Moreover, the new Bioz tool is dynamic in nature and automatically updates its scientific data to include the most recent published peer-reviewed articles and, for the first time, preprints.

Dr. Karin Lachmi, founder and CSO of Bioz, states, "As we speak, members of the global scientific community are working tirelessly to find new ways to fight this pandemic. Working fast and effectively is critical for these global efforts to succeed and the new Bioz Search Tool provides researchers with a wealth of knowledge to catalyze their discovery." Dr. Lachmi added, "Together with NEB, we are committed to supporting faster research using advanced AI technology to provide researchers with the tools they need to better evaluate products and to win the battle against emerging pathogens like what we are facing today."

Andy Bertera, NEB's Executive Director of Marketing & Sales, states, "We are excited to integrate the live-streamed product validation data contained within the new Bioz Search Tool to support our customers' research as they select protocols and techniques for their COVID-19-related experiments." Bertera added, "Including free text search capability, as well as access to preprints, will also facilitate the identification of the products needed and, ultimately, speed up the discovery process."

