Bioz Launches Its New Interactive Visual Search Tool on Sino Biological's Website to Empower Scientific Workflow

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioz, Inc., a Silicon Valley software AI company, and Sino Biological, a global leader in recombinant technology, specializing in antibody development and recombinant protein production, today announce the launch of the new stand-alone Bioz Visual Search Tool to guide scientists towards the most optimal decisions in the discovery process.

New interactive article citation search tool for life science research products

The new Bioz Visual Search Tool is a sophisticated content-hub that facilitates and integrates smart, and for the first time, interactive searching and filtering through all of Sino Biological's, structured product citation data and taxonomy, while offering filtering by technique, product name, product type, Bioz Stars rating and COVID-19 related terms, all within an intuitive web interface. The Bioz Visual Search Tool enriches Sino Biological's website with objective information that supports its customers' buying process while improving their product selection experience. Moreover, the new Bioz Visual Search Tool is dynamic and interactive in nature, while offering automatic updating of its scientific data with the most recent published peer-reviewed articles and preprints.

Bioz and Sino Biological, together, are strongly committed to supporting ongoing research of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Thus, the new Bioz Visual Search Tool provides coronavirus specific visual and interactive article recommendations to guide researchers towards reliable techniques and research reagents, ultimately saving time spent exploring publications, optimizing protocols and establishing best practices.

Dr. Karin Lachmi, founder and CSO of Bioz, states that "the new Bioz Visual Search Tool presents a universe of products, techniques and citations, allowing researchers to identify the right products and applications while seeing validated data that ultimately catalyzes their discoveries." Dr. Lachmi added that "the Bioz Visual Search Tool provides validated recommendations on all aspects of experimental design, starting from methodology, then to techniques and filters, and finally for individual products. This format follows the natural course of decision-making, to ensure that research scientists make optimal decisions at each step of the way."

Jie Zhang, General Manager of Sino Biological, states that "we are excited to integrate the live-streamed product validation data contained within the new Bioz Visual Search Tool to support our customers' research as they select protocols and techniques for their COVID-19-related experiments." Jie added that "the new Bioz tool incorporates free-text search functionality, as well as access to article preprints, which facilitates the identification of optimal products, ultimately speeding up the discovery process."

