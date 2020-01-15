Bioz Stars Awards - 2019 - Recognizing the World's Most Innovative Suppliers of Life Science Reagents, Kits, Instruments and Tools

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioz, Inc., a Silicon Valley AI data company for life science research, is excited to announce the 2019 Bioz Stars Award Winners in the following product categories: Antibodies, Centrifuges, Cloning, CRISPR, Cytokines, ELISA, Enzymes, Epigenetics, Flow Cytometers, Inhibitors, Kits, Liquid Handlers, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, Microscopes, NGS, PCR, Peptides, Protein Synthesizers, Secondary Antibodies, Sequencing, Software, Sonicators, Spectrophotometry, Stem Cells, and Vectors. The prestigious Bioz Stars Awards recognize the world's most innovative suppliers for being leaders in their specific research category.

Bioz Stars Awards are one-of-a-kind, data-driven, objective and trusted, and are based on real-world measured successful product usage. The Bioz AI engine has analyzed over 300 million products from 50,000 suppliers to identify the products that 16 million researchers from around the world prefer. Award winners have been chosen based on those preferences, with award winners qualifying for one or more of the following 4 awards, with each award surfacing a different strength:

The 2019 Bioz Stars award winners, among others, include: Abcam, Addgene, Agilent, ATCC, BD, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad, BioLegend, BioTek, Bruker, Carl Zeiss, CST, CEM, Covaris, Diagenode, Enzo, EpiGentek, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, GenScript, Gilson, GraphPad, Gyros Protein Technologies, Horizon Discovery, Illumina, IDT, Jackson Immuno, KEYENCE, Labcyte, Lonza, Luminex, MilliporeSigma, Molecular Devices, NEB, Nikon, Olympus, OriGene, Oxford, Nanopore, Pacific Biosciences, Pall Corporation, Promega, QIAGEN, R&D Systems, RayBiotech, Roche, Selleck Chemicals, Shimadzu, STEMCELL Technologies, TaKaRa, Thermo Fisher, TOYOBO, Vector Laboratories, Waters, Worthington, and Zymo Research.

Bioz has become a global brand, attracting millions of researchers worldwide. This is the first year of the Bioz Stars Award program, which recognizes life science suppliers that are best in their class, and are ultimately helping to speed up drug discovery and the rate of success in finding cures for diseases.

"Bioz AI algorithms select a Bioz Stars Award winner in each life science product category. The algorithm applies weighting and normalization to a multitude of objective data-driven parameters, including the number of product mentions, article recency, journal impact factor, and product usage trends," said Daniel Levitt, co-founder and CEO of Bioz.

To learn more about the Bioz Partner Program and Bioz Stars Awards, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

