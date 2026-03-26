Biozen Named Finalist in ACC 2026 Innovation Pitch Challenge

One of four companies selected to present at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions in New Orleans

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biozen, LLC has been selected as a finalist in the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Future Hub Innovation Pitch Challenge, taking place March 29 during the ACC Scientific Sessions (March 28–30, 2026) at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The Innovation Pitch Challenge highlights emerging noninvasive technologies shaping the future of cardiovascular care. Selected from a global pool, Biozen is one of four finalists who will present their technology before a panel of industry leaders at ACC.

Biozen's technology enables absolute blood pressure measurement without the need for a cuff or calibration, addressing a longstanding challenge in cuffless blood pressure measurement and monitoring.

Using proprietary pressure and optical sensing in conjunction with physiologically-informed algorithms, Biozen's ultra-compact BP1000 device, coupled with a companion app, directly measures blood pressure from the digital artery at the fingertip.

By capturing pressure at the moment of arterial occlusion, the platform delivers an absolute blood pressure measurement grounded in established physiology, evaluated against the clinical gold standard.

"Being selected as a finalist in the ACC Innovation Pitch Challenge is a meaningful milestone for our team," said Dikran Tourian, Chief Executive Officer of Biozen. "We're focused on expanding access to clinically reliable blood pressure measurement without the limitations of traditional cuffs, and we look forward to sharing how our technology can support that at scale."

"ACC brings together clinicians, researchers, innovators and investors who are shaping the future of cardiovascular medicine," said Omer Inan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Biozen. "We look forward to presenting our approach to blood pressure measurement and the progress of our platform in the Innovation Pitch Challenge."

Biozen will also present prospective clinical validation data at ACC, evaluating its device under the ISO 81060-2:2018 validation protocol.

About Biozen

Biozen, LLC is a privately held digital health company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with research and development in Atlanta, Georgia. Biozen's cuffless blood pressure platform, protected by more than 65 granted U.S. and international patents, integrates advanced biosensors with proprietary algorithms to deliver absolute, calibration-free blood pressure readings from the fingertip.

Note: The Biozen BP Sensor and BP1000 are investigational devices and are not yet cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial distribution.

For more information, visit biozen.com.

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SOURCE Biozen, LLC