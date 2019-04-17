BIP Capital 2019 Outlook Identifies Four "Mega Trends" for Investors to Watch

ATLANTA, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIP Capital, one of the top venture capital firms in the southeastern United States, released today its inaugural BIP Capital 2019 Outlook which reviewed thousands of data points to predict the hot areas of investment over the next 12 months.

"With our 2019 Outlook report, we attempt to answer the question 'where should we invest today in order to be part of tomorrow's successful innovation?' Our team has blended science and experience to come up with our predictions," said Mark Buffington, CEO at BIP Capital. "We don't expect to get everything right, but we do expect these predictions to steer us in the right direction when looking for high-growth companies to invest in."

BIP Capital experts analyzed data from over 50 VC firms, reviewing the past year's leading areas of investment. From that analysis, the team extrapolated four "mega trends" for venture capitalists to watch when considering investments in the coming months:

Mega Trend 1: A Change in the Way We View Trust. In light of recent security breaches and data privacy scandals, consumers as well as enterprises will continue to grow more cautious of businesses they used to inherently trust. Tomorrow's growth companies will build solutions that allow consumers to secure their personal data, or help companies better secure and properly utilize their apps and online systems.

Mega Trend 2: Using Data to Drive Operational Effectiveness. More and more of today's businesses need technology solutions designed to help them more effectively deliver their value proposition. This trend is factoring into the use of aggregated data for more effective healthcare, the rise of the data-driven customer success industry, and the continued proliferation of IoT technology in government and corporate environments.

Mega Trend 3: Applications of New Technology to Create Efficiency. Today's businesses are having to do more with less, which is why technologies like virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and the use of drones will create more workplace efficiency.

Mega Trend 4: Solutions with Direct-to-Consumer Benefits. Many consumer-oriented categories will see high growth over the next 12 months, such as precision medicine and solutions that enhance the event/ticketing experience.

"Each spring, we will publish a new report, reviewing our predictions from last year while making new ones for the upcoming year. If we get this right, smart investments will follow," said Buffington.

The full BIP Capital 2019 Outlook report can be reviewed here.

