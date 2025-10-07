BIP WEALTH PARTNERS WITH PREHMUS FINANCIAL, A METRO ATLANTA FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRM

The strategic partnership with Prehmus Financial, a wealth management firm with more than $900M in assets under management, expands BIP Wealth's presence across Metro Atlanta while pushing its assets under management to more than $5B

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prehmus Financial Partners, a wealth management firm specializing in investment management and financial planning, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Atlanta-based RIA BIP Wealth through a blended cash and equity deal. Through this strategic acquisition, Prehmus Financial clients and future investors will gain expanded access to BIP's wealth management platform, advanced planning capabilities, and client technology suite. The acquisition increases BIP Wealth's assets under management to more than $5 billion.

Recently named among SmartAsset.com's Top 10 RIA Firms in Atlanta and ranked in the Top 3 on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2025 Best Places to Work list for medium-sized companies, BIP Wealth provides investment management and sophisticated planning solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families, institutional clients, and corporate retirement plans.

Prehmus Financial was founded in 1995 by Warren Prehmus with a mission to give clients financial peace of mind by protecting and growing their wealth and organizing their financial lives. The partnership between Prehmus Financial and BIP Wealth strategically unites two firms that share a people-first approach and a deep commitment to client service and community involvement.

"From the first conversation with BIP, our focus has been on how this new partnership will benefit our clients and team members," said Warren Prehmus. "BIP's client-first approach aligns perfectly with our values and priorities while expanding our operational capacity."

"Our clients have been, and always will be, our top priority. The responsibility they entrust to us is critical, and we take that very seriously. This integration with the BIP Wealth team has tremendous potential to add value. While we are in the early stages of determining how to maximize the integration, it's been very exciting to discuss the future together," commented Prehmus Financial's Chief Investment Officer, Chad Edwards. "That being said, BIP Wealth has empowered us to continue to prioritize thoughtfulness and care for our clients over speed during this transition and we are grateful for that. It is an exciting time to be at both BIP Wealth and Prehmus Financial."

The partnership between Prehmus Financial and BIP Wealth represents a unique opportunity for team members on both sides to build on their pre-existing capabilities. Prehmus Financial team members will gain access to additional planning capabilities and resources, along with a client acquisition and service model that has produced significant client growth and retention. For BIP Wealth, the acquisition continues a growth strategy centered on building value by partnering with well established and highly respected firms.

"The partnership with Prehmus Financial accelerates BIP's strategic expansion and extends our value proposition as we partner with great people who share our values," said Bill Harris, CEO of BIP Wealth. "The Prehmus Financial team brings a shared commitment to excellence and lifetime service to their clients. We are excited to welcome them to the BIP family."

The acquisition of Prehmus Financial, which closed on September 30, 2025, increases BIP's assets under management (AUM) to more than $5 billion. The entire Prehmus Financial team will join BIP Wealth through the transition. For other advisors or RIAs interested in partnering with BIP Wealth, please reach out to BIP at bipwealth.com/partner-with-us/.

BIP Wealth maintains offices in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Columbus, and now Peachtree Corners, Georgia, as well as Nashville, Tennessee, and serves clients across the country.

About BIP Wealth

BIP Wealth is a leading registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with more than $5B in investment assets under management for its clients, which include high-net-worth individuals and families. BIP Wealth combines precise financial science and industry expertise, offering tailored advisory services and ongoing communication. BIP Wealth gives accredited investors curated direct access to private equity, venture capital, and private credit. There is a focus on technology innovation, as well as a deep commitment to openness and transparency. Founded in 2007, BIP Wealth operates in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Columbus, and now Peachtree Corners, Georgia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Find more information about BIP Wealth at bipwealth.com/.

About Prehmus Financial

Prehmus Financial is a wealth management firm with more than $900M in assets under management (AUM) which specializes in investment management and financial planning. Established in 1995 by Warren Prehmus, the firm added Partners Chad Edwards, Scott Levy, and Drew Prehmus over a decade ago. They will continue to serve families and small businesses across the country. Find more information about Prehmus Financial at bipwealth.com/prehmus.

