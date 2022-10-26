Bipartisan Advocacy Coalition From Former Obama and Trump Officials Launches Major Advertising Campaign

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Council for Innovation Promotion, a bipartisan coalition dedicated to promoting strong and effective intellectual property rights, launched its first major advertising campaign to highlight the important role Members of Congress play in ensuring the United States maintains its leadership in the innovation economy.

C4IP's digital advertisements will celebrate the commitment these Members have made to American innovation and strong intellectual property (IP) rights. With an initial, mid-six-figure spend, a customized version of the ad also asks constituents to contact their representatives and encourage them to continue supporting American innovation and advocating for strong IP rights. The following Members of Congress are featured in this ad campaign:

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Rep. Young Kim (R-CA 39th District)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ 5th District)

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA 4th District)

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN 7th District)

"Intellectual property rights are enshrined in the Constitution for a reason," said Frank Cullen, executive director of Council for Innovation Promotion. "Strong IP protections help Americans prosper and power a strong economy. It's important for the public to recognize and encourage congressional representatives who work to protect American innovation."

"We're excited to ensure that constituents recognize how hard their member is working to support American innovation," said Cullen. "Strong IP protections power a strong economy."

The digital ads can be found at https://c4ip.org/ads/ . The script is below.

SCRIPT:

Representative X promotes and protects American innovation

Innovation that saves lives and creates countless high-paying jobs here in (STATE)

Representative X understands that today, American innovation is under constant threat

And is only as strong as the intellectual property laws that drive and protect it

Be for the future…B 4 I P…

Call Representative X and encourage her/him to continue her/his support of American innovation and intellectual property

About Council for Innovation Promotion

The Council for Innovation Promotion is a bipartisan coalition dedicated to promoting strong and effective intellectual property rights that drive innovation, boost economic competitiveness, and improve lives everywhere.

For more information visit www.c4ip.org .

MEDIA CONTACT

Lizzie Nealon

[email protected]

(202) 996-0051

SOURCE Council for Innovation Promotion