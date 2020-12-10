Bipartisan Assembly of Governors Support Call to Action to Defeat COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a bipartisan assembly of Governors representing 1 in 3 Americans issued support for a Call to Action to Defeat COVID-19 and Promote National Recovery and Renewal, developed and released by the COVID Collaborative.

This is the first time since the crisis began that Governors have come together on a bipartisan basis to support a common, comprehensive approach to defeating COVID-19 within and across states. In so doing, these Governors recognized that combating COVID-19 is a calling for the nation as a whole, and encouraged their fellow Governors to join them.

The Call to Action addresses the five key pillars of an effective response to the pandemic: testing, contract tracing, public health and social measures, vaccines and treatments, and common measures of success. Across these pillars, it emphasizes the need for state and local leaders to engage with vulnerable communities to ensure that their efforts to defeat the virus are both equitable and effective.

The Call to Action was developed by the COVID Collaborative, a national assembly that has brought together leading experts and institutions across health, education, and the economy to develop consensus best practices to support state and local leaders in their efforts to end the pandemic. It is co-chaired by former Governor, Mayor, and U.S. Senator Dirk Kempthorne of Idaho and former Governor, business executive, and civil rights advocate Deval Patrick of Massachusetts.

In a joint statement, Co-Chairs Kempthorne and Patrick said: "We believe that a united America can win any fight and that a united America can and must win the fight against COVID-19. This Call to Action marries the best thinking and experience of experts across relevant disciplines with the front-line efforts of Governors across state and party lines – so we can reopen America by keeping everyone safe."

Governors spanning the nation issued support for the Call to Action and the work of the COVID Collaborative, including Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH); Governor Tony Evers (D-WI); Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY); Governor Gary Herbert (R-UT); Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD); Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR); Governor Laura Kelly (D-KS); Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ); Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA); Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA); Governor Jared Polis (D-CO); and Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA).

"The COVID-19 pandemic doesn't respect state or regional borders and requires a consistent, coherent, cross-state approach since viral spread in one state threatens all states," said Governor Hogan of Maryland. "We support the Call to Action issued from the COVID Collaborative. At a time of national crisis, our country needs to bind together so we can defeat this virus and safely reopen schools, businesses and places where Americans gather."

"With cases surging across the country, America needs a common approach that puts politics aside and brings people together to defeat the virus," said Governor Ralph S. Northam, M.D., of Virginia, a pediatric neurologist and the country's only physician currently serving as a Governor. "As a physician, I know that people depend on clear messages from people they trust when making health care decisions. That's just one reason why I support the Call to Action as a guide for states to come together to defeat COVID-19 and put our country on the path to recovery and renewal, and I encourage other Governors to join in supporting it."

By providing a common platform for action within and across states, the Call to Action lays the foundation for robust federal-state cooperation. This week, as part of its work to support leaders at all levels, the COVID Collaborative, the National Governors Association and Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy released a review of state vaccine distribution plans. The review highlights common challenges and creative strategies that will assist states in refining their efforts. The COVID Collaborative has also launched a partnership with the Ad Council on a $50 million vaccination education campaign and released a poll on Black and Latinx attitudes toward a vaccine with its partners the NAACP and UnidosUS to help inform the campaign.

In addition, the COVID Collaborative has issued a report on how to improve online learning endorsed by former U.S. Secretaries of Education; released a toolkit developed in partnership with the Ad Council, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and the National Governors Association to support Governors with effective messaging to promote mask wearing; and, in partnership with the National Governors Association and Collaborative member Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, provided recommendations for Governors regarding the distribution of monoclonal antibody therapies.

The COVID Collaborative includes expertise from both Republican and Democratic Administrations at the federal, state and local levels, including former Governors, FDA Commissioners, CDC Directors and U.S. Surgeons General; former U.S. Secretaries of Education, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services; leading public health experts, scientists, researchers and institutions; business leaders, the Business Roundtable, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and National Association of Manufacturers; leaders of the NAACP, UnidosUS, Asian-American and Pacific Islander American Health Forum, and the National Congress of American Indians; major philanthropies including the Skoll Foundation, The Allstate Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Walton Family Foundation; and associations representing those on the front lines, from the American Public Health Association and Association of State and Territorial Health Officials to the Council of Chief State School Officers and the Council of the Great City Schools.

"America has extraordinary experts and institutions that can be harnessed to help local, state, and federal leaders enhance the COVID-19 response," said former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Governor of Kansas and COVID Collaborative member Kathleen Sebelius. "Today's Call to Action reflects the best science and practice and represents a consensus plan from the nation, for the nation. It's an all-hands-on-deck moment."

Statements of Support from Governors

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH)

"As cases are surging in Ohio and across America, Governors need to work together to defeat this virus. That's why I support the Call to Action developed by the COVID Collaborative to help our states and nation on the road to recovery and renewal."

Governor Tony Evers (D-WI)

"Americans always rise to meet great challenges. As cases mount in Wisconsin and across the country, I am pleased to support the Call to Action developed by the COVID Collaborative as a framework for Governors to work together to defeat this virus and work toward our economic recovery."

Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY)

"The COVID-19 pandemic does not respect state boundaries and is surging across America. I am proud to support the Call to Action to Defeat COVID-19 issued by the COVID Collaborative and believe this united front among Governors can help put us on a path to recovery and renewal."

Governor Gary Herbert (R-UT)

"As cases surge and we enter a difficult winter with COVID-19, I am grateful to work with my fellow governors and the COVID Collaborative to develop a set of best practices for fighting the pandemic. We need all hands-on deck and this effort harnesses the talent, expertise and creativity of America's medical, scientific, and business leaders and institutions to support state and local leaders to defeat COVID-19."

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD)

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR)

"I appreciate the COVID Collaborative's work to bring public health experts, policymakers, and industry together to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Call to Action will serve as an incredible asset to policymakers at all levels as the nation continues to navigate this dire health care crisis."

Governor Laura Kelly (D-KS)

"As cases are surging in Kansas and across the United States, Governors need to make common cause to defeat COVID-19. That is why I enthusiastically support the cross-state, coordinated approach in the Call to Action issued today by the COVID Collaborative, an extraordinary group of top experts, leaders and institutions that provide a powerful public health consensus to put us on the road to recovery and renewal - and I encourage other Governors to join in supporting it."

Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ)

"COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the country and across New Jersey, but we have the tools to defeat it," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "I support the Call to Action issued by the COVID Collaborative that provides science-based recommendations to enable governors across the country to turn the tide on this pandemic, and I encourage other governors to join in supporting it."

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA)

"The country's COVID-19 challenge is one we can meet. We have all the tools, we just need to summon the will. That's why I applaud the partnership between the National Governors Association and the COVID Collaborative and the Call to Action that taps our country's top expertise to work together within and across states to save lives."

Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA)

Governor Jared Polis (D-CO)

"In Colorado, I've called a special legislative session on COVID-19 relief that will happen in the coming weeks, so I am pleased to see the National Governors Association and COVID Collaborative launch a Call to Action that harnesses our country's top expertise to help defeat this surging pandemic. Our communities and economies are all connected, and if we work together, we can make a swift and strong impact."

Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA)

"I appreciate the work of the COVID Collaborative to unify action to combat the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and the country. I encourage other governors to join in supporting this Call to Action as I am proud to do on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

