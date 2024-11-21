Bipartisan Bill to Keep Fixing National Parks Arrives Not a Moment Too Soon

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) today cheered the introduction of a bill to keep fixing aging infrastructure in national parks across the country. America the Beautiful Act, which will extend critical park maintenance funding, was introduced by U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Angus King (I-ME), Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Mark Warner (D-VA) and would provide an additional $11.2 billion over eight years to address our parks' crumbling roads, decaying buildings, outdated water systems and many more critical repair needs. For decades, NPCA and hundreds of thousands of park supporters have fought for funding to fix our national parks, and we are seeing major progress that members of Congress on both sides of the aisle agree should continue.

In 2020, park supporters celebrated a historic moment for our national parks with the passage of the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), the largest investment made in our national parks and public lands in more than 50 years. These federal dollars – up to $6.65 billion over five years dedicated to national parks – have funded more than 400 critical repair and maintenance projects across the National Park System, including fixing damaged trails at Mammoth Cave, replacing a failing water system at Grand Canyon, rehabilitating staff housing at Glacier Bay and Great Sand Dunes, and enhancing campgrounds at Yosemite, Rocky Mountain and Mount Rainier. Additionally, this funding has contributed $8 billion in economic output and created more than 72,500 jobs, often utilizing local contractors in the process. This funding is proof that when we invest in our national parks, we all benefit.

The Great American Outdoors Act's national park and public lands maintenance funding is scheduled to sunset at the end of 2025. This spells trouble for our national parks, which have a deferred maintenance backlog of $23 billion. Despite the progress Great American Outdoors Act has made, the challenge persists, and the cost of routine maintenance needs simply outpaces annual funding from Congress.

Extending maintenance funding for our national parks is fundamental if we want these places to continue to exist for the next generation to experience. Now, members of Congress must work together to get this bill over the finish line.

Statement by Theresa Pierno, President and CEO for the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA):

"Millions of people flock to national parks every year to experience some of our nation's best landscapes and most significant stories. National parks are icons of our country, and Americans love them. They also want to see them supported. And this bill is a promise that we will continue to take care of the places that mean so much to so many people.

"NPCA has worked tirelessly with our congressional champions and many partners and communities across the country to make possible this reinvestment in our national parks and public lands. Our national parks need and deserve this investment, and so do all the people who care for these places.

"Great American Outdoors Act successes have been mounting for years, as hundreds of park repair projects have been addressed and visitor experience and safety improved for millions. National parks in every state have benefited from this funding. And local businesses and economies are reaping the benefits every day from this investment in our parks. Prioritizing our national parks and extending this commonsense funding is something that everyone can get behind.

"With Senators Steve Daines, Angus King, Kevin Cramer and Mark Warner's leadership, our parks will be one step closer to being ready for America's 250th anniversary of our country's independence and the millions of visitors who will visit them in our sesquicentennial year.

"Our parks are not something we should ever take for granted. These places are worth protecting with all our power. Today was a big step, and we look forward to working with Congress to extend this funding to fix more national parks, so we can leave a legacy that our parks deserve."

