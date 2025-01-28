Bipartisan Coalition Millions of Americans Strong Rallies to Support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Nomination for Secretary of Health & Human Services

Republicans, Democrats, Moms across America, Doctors, Labor Workers, and More Unite to Back President Trump's Pick for HHS to Make America Healthy Again

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The powerful grassroots movement that swept the nation in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is rallying on Capitol Hill this week to call for his swift confirmation as Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS) to help lead America out of the greatest decline in public health the country has ever faced.

This is a bipartisan coalition millions of Americans strong who believe that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s commitment to cleaning up the nation's food system and solving the chronic disease epidemic make his appointment as Secretary of HHS critical to the health and future of America which is currently the sickest industrialized nation in the world.

"As a mother I've dedicated my life to advocating for the removal of harmful ingredients from food that's marketed directly to my kids," said Vani Hari , the food activist who led the biggest petition in history asking a food company to sell Americans safer food. "Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has the bravery to tell the truth about seed oils, artificial dyes, and other toxins in our food system. He put his own politics aside for the hope of reversing the chronic disease epidemic in our children. We have an unprecedented opportunity to have a leader who is intellectually honest about America's food system in government to implement policies that protect our kids. The Senate should act to swiftly confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. so that we can get to work restoring transparency in our food system and helping Americans feel safe about what we're feeding our kids."

"There are few people I know who embody the essence of science as a verb more authentically than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," leading functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman recently said. "Over two decades of working alongside him, I have witnessed a man whose integrity is unwavering, whose critical inquiry is profound, and whose commitment to justice is unwavering. RFK Jr. has shown immense courage in challenging the world's most powerful systems when they stand at odds with the well-being of humanity. Now he is focused on chronic disease and the systems that create and profit from it. These systems – Big Food, Big Agriculture, and Big Pharma – are not merely resisting his efforts but are actively working to discredit him, often employing falsehoods and distortions to do so. I urge you…to resist falling prey to such manipulation."

Sean M. O'Brien , the President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said, "Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Kennedy has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to protecting the health and well-being of the American people. His extensive work in addressing environmental and public health challenges has consistently prioritized practical, effective solutions that benefit families, workers, and communities across the nation."

Additional voices and resources in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appointment include former CDC Director Robert Redfield, Moms Across America , Calley Means , hundreds of doctors who voiced their support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a letter to the Senate , and the millions of health advocates and Americans who have championed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vision to Make America Healthy Again.

Supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appointment to lead HHS are encouraged to make their voices heard by writing and calling their Senator and attending Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Senate confirmation hearings this week.

"United, this movement is unprecedented and unstoppable," said Brigid Rasmussen, the COO of MAHA Action. "MAHA Action looks forward to Robert F. Kennedy's confirmation, and to working with the leaders of this coalition both inside and outside of the government to reinvigorate and restore America's public health."

