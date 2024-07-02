BIPOC Led Reproductive Health Collective Opens in the Bronx***

BRONX, N.Y., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a growing need for better maternal health outcomes for women of color, Maryam Reproductive Health + Wellness, has opened in the Norwood section of the Bronx. This professional collective includes an OB/GYN, two Certified Nurse Midwives, mental health professionals, doulas, lactation consultants and more. Maryam is located conveniently near several MTA subway, bus, and train lines. The facility includes three private patient care rooms, as well as shared community space for group childbirth classes, parenting education, movement therapies, and other gatherings.

Maryam is the product of grass-roots community organizing in response to the maternal mortality crisis which has dire consequences for Black and Brown families in New York. It developed from years of professional collaborations, education programming, and community outreach to growing families in upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

"Maryam is a space in which we see our patients as whole people and care for them during pregnancy as they experience a normal biological process, not a crisis," explains Dr. Carla Williams, OB/GYN. This is especially important for people of color. "It doesn't matter who you are, you can be Serena Williams or, like me, a medical doctor, we know that in a typical medical setting, our voices and concerns too often go unheard."

Maryam is committed to supporting its patients with a full range of reproductive health services. Its multilingual and multicultural wellness providers offer a diverse range of one-on-one services including well-person care, lactation support, prenatal massage, perinatal mental health, nutrition planning, bodywork modalities (such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and Reiki), and more. Within the next two years, Maryam's care providers plan to open and operate a free-standing Bronx-based birth center.

Myla Flores is a co-founder along with Dr. Williams. With 17 years of experience as a Doula, childbirth educator, community activist and birth advocate, Flores' work advocating for safer, less-stressful, human-focused birth has been widely recognized both locally and nationally.

"New York State ranks 30th in the country in maternal morbidity outcomes and has the country's 11th highest C-section rate," Flores noted. "But we know that lowering stress and empowering growing families with information and options can transform prenatal care, birth outcomes, and parenting in the early years." Maryam's vision is to offer easily accessible, holistic care along with education and outreach programs to achieve that kind of transformation.

Maryam Reproductive Health + Wellness is open 10am - 4pm on weekdays. People can explore their offerings and book appointments at their website, Maryam (welcometomaryam.com) . Follow Maryam's journey on Instagram at @welcometomaryam. Press inquiries can be addressed to [email protected] .

To support capital campaign for the future birth center, please visit https://thebirthingplace.co/support-our-growth/

