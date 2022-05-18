BIPOC Skincare Expert Launches Podcast to Help Women of Color Feel More Empowered and Confident in Their Own Skin

FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simran Sethi, MD, MBA is the CEO, Founder and Medical Director of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness medical spas and the skin care line Skin by Dr. Simran Sethi ,launching June 2022. Now, Dr. Sethi is a host of her very own podcast, The Skin Report with Dr. Simran Sethi , launching today and aims to educate individuals who are interested in skincare and overall health, and provide insight into expert conversations about topics relating to aesthetics and skincare treatments for darker skin tones, general health and lifestyle, business, and more. With a medical perspective, Dr. Sethi will break down the latest beauty trends – why they work or why they don't – and conclude by answering listeners' questions from submitted inquiries. Once a month, Dr. Sethi will be joined by guests and skincare experts take a deeper dive into industry trends and beauty empowerment.

With 16+ years combined experience as an internist and an aesthetic skincare expert, Dr. Sethi was inspired by her personal struggle with hyperpigmentation and acne and eventually set out to curate treatments to safely treat darker skin tones and skin types. Dr. Sethi aims to "normalize" aesthetic treatments for all, and create safe and empowering aesthetic choices. Dr. Sethi is a Board Certified Internal Medicine Physician, with added experience in Quality Hospitalist Care in the Bay Area, CA. She also received her Masters of Business Administration at University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School. Sethi's background in healthcare as an internist has provided her a strong foundation in understanding the essentials of achieving and maintaining optimal health and skin, from the inside and out. Her mission with RenewMD, Skin by Dr. Simran Sethi, and The Skin Report with Dr. Simran Sethi is to cultivate trust and provide support in health and beauty goals, especially in medical aesthetics and skincare, to achieve positive and glowing results, for all skin types. By leaning on her knowledge of the space and the skin renewal cycle, a clinically proven philosophy she is dedicated to - Dr. Sethi helps relieve the overwhelm for women of color, especially, who have struggled to find the right skincare regimen and to celebrate and care for their complexion.

Join Dr. Sethi every Wednesday on The Skin Report with Dr. Simran Sethi to feel more empowered, confident, and gorgeous in your unique and beautiful skin. The Skin Report will cover all aspects of skincare: from lifestyle practices to innovative radio frequency treatments, to injectables.

The Skin Report with Dr. Simran Sethi is now available on all major platforms including: Apple , Spotify , Google , Amazon Music , Podcast Index , Player FM , Deezer Sticher, Radio Republic , TuneIn , and Pocket Casts, Gaana and JioSaavn .

