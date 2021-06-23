BIPOC Women Leaders in CRE Join Forces to Launch DOT Capital Advisors

With more than three decades of collective CRE advisory experience at the helm, DOT specializes in advising family offices, wealth managers, and institutional investors on growth strategy and alternative investments in commercial real estate. Prior to founding DOT, Manansala served for nine years as principal of Jackson Stone Financial Services, which has rebranded under the DOT banner of services.

"As our economy recovers, many GPs and emerging managers are searching for new solutions and innovative thinking to identify investment opportunities," said Manansala, "and that's where Diversity of Thought makes a key difference."

DOT predominantly works with Sponsors who have an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) component in their strategy. With the rising trend of emerging managers, DOT offers valuable counsel and tools to help these new players advance, often working in the trenches with them to develop strategy, from marketing materials to organizational structure to capital raises.

"We're seeing great investment prospects in mission-driven housing and other social impact projects," added Manansala. "Many of our clients build in distressed communities where capital is scarce. We can help them take things one step further, such as establishing funds to provide housing for families on the verge of homelessness."

Joining Manansala to help lead client services is institutional real estate veteran Lourdes Canlas. In addition to decades of experience, Canlas is co-founder of Filipinos in Institutional Real Estate (FIIRE) a non-profit that brings together institutional real estate professionals and guides them in education and mentoring for the advancement of Filipinos in the field. An advisor to the 501(C)(6) Commercial Real Estate Diversity Coalition (CREDC), Manansala works with affinity groups from various backgrounds. CREDC provides opportunities and advancement for people of color within the wider CRE space.

"DOT is committed to the multicultural communities in which we serve, and there's a tremendous opportunity to transform our cities," noted Manansala. "When we can help foster diversity and inclusion in the industry as well, that's a win all around."

DOT Capital Advisors provides advisory services for a range of commercial real estate companies, working closely with General Partners (GP) on impact investing, purposeful business strategies, and investor/Sponsor relations. Led by its company values of honesty, fairness and transparency, DOT takes a thoughtful, personalized approach to working with clients, offering expert, hands-on solutions. Principal Rosalie Manansala is a registered representative of Rainmaker Securities, LLC, a FINRA SEC broker-dealer and FINRA/SIPC member firm. Check the background of this investment professional on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Press Contact: 10storyhouse PR for DOT Capital Advisors

Jessica del Mundo, 1-323-741-5600 or [email protected]

SOURCE DOT Capital Advisors

Related Links

https://www.dotcapitaladvisors.com/

