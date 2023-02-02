Bipolar Disorder Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6.27 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Bipolar Disorder Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Bipolar Disorder Market" By Mechanism of Action (Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor, Tricyclic Antidepressant Drugs), By Drug Class (Mood Stabilizer, Antipsychotic Drugs, Antidepressant Drugs), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Bipolar Disorder Market size was valued at USD 5.25 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bipolar Disorder Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Bipolar Disorder Market Overview

Bipolar disorder, commonly referred to as manic depression, is a kind of mental disease that is marked by mood fluctuations. The two types of mood episodes are manic and depressive episodes. Alterations in a person's mental condition cause mood swings. A person with bipolar disorder may have periods of happiness, cheer, and energy followed by periods of sadness, helplessness, and slowness. The mental disorder known as bipolar disorder is characterized by these two poles of mood or different moods.

Numerous research projects have led to the discovery that some genes are to blame for the onset of bipolar disorder. People with a family history of bipolar disorder are more prone to get the illness themselves. Unaddressed demands in the treatment of the disease and growing public awareness of the diagnosis and treatment of bipolar disorder are the key factors driving the market's progress. People who have mental illnesses are receiving treatment thanks to society's growing recognition of the condition. The maturation of the market is also significantly influenced by the growth in genetic disease treatment choices and technical advancements in diagnosing genetic abnormalities.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Bipolar Disorder Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Bipolar Disorder Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Glaxo SmithKline (GSK), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Plc., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly, Pfizer Inc., and AstraZeneca.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Bipolar Disorder Market into Mechanism of Action, Drug Class, And Geography.

Bipolar Disorder Market, by Mechanism of Action

Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor



Tricyclic Antidepressant Drugs



Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors



Benzodiazepines



Beta Blockers



Others

Bipolar Disorder Market, by Drug Class

Mood Stabilizer



Antipsychotic Drugs



Antidepressant Drugs



Anticonvulsants



Antianxiety Drugs

Bipolar Disorder Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

