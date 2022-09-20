Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Global Market to Reach $7.67 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bipolar disorder therapeutics market is expected to grow from $6.00 billion in 2021 to $6.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The bipolar disorder therapeutics market is expected to grow to $7.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



North America was the largest region in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorder is expected to propel the growth of the bipolar disorder therapeutics market going forward. Bipolar disorder refers to a disabling illness that is associated with depressive mood swings and includes symptoms such as irregular sleep, low motivation, and loss of interest in daily activities.

Population growth and aging are leading to an increase in the burden of bipolar disorder over time. As a result, an increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorder increases the demand for the bipolar disorder therapeutics market. For instance, in 2019, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, the number of people affected by bipolar disorder stood at 45 million. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of bipolar disorder is driving the growth of the bipolar disorder therapeutics market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market. Major companies operating in the bipolar disorder therapeutics sector are focused on partnerships to reinforce their position.

For instance, in October 2021, Mindpax Inc., a Germany-based digital technology company operating in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market, partnered with Eversana Life Science Services LLC, a US-based life sciences company operating in the bipolar disorder therapeutics market. Through this partnership, both companies will develop remote clinical assessments and targeted digital therapy to improve patients' clinical conditions and provide personalized therapeutic interventions to bipolar patients.

Furthermore, in November 2020, Biogen, a US-based biotechnology company, partnered with Sage Therapeutics, a US-based company that develops novel therapies including bipolar. Through this partnership, both businesses will work together to commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for significant postpartum depression (PPD), depressive disorder (MDD), and other psychiatric diseases.



In May 2020, AbbVie, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired Allergan plc for a deal amount of $63 billion. AbbVie's revenue base is expected to broaden and diversify, complementing existing leadership positions in immunology (with Humira (adalimumab) and hematologic oncology (with Imbruvica (ibrutinib) and Venclexta (upadacitinib), and the recently launched Skyrizi (risankizumab) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib) (venetoclax). Allergan is an Ireland-based specialty pharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceuticals and biosimilar products, including those for bipolar disorder.





Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Drug Class: Mood Stabilizers; Antipsychotic Drugs; Antidepressant Drugs; Other Drugs

2) By Mechanism: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors; Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors; Tricyclic Antidepressants; Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors; Benzodiazepines; Beta-Blockers; Other Mechanisms

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Characteristics



3. Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics



5. Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Size And Growth



6. Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Segmentation

7. Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



9. China Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



10. India Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



11. Japan Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



12. Australia Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



13. Indonesia Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



14. South Korea Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



15. Western Europe Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



16. UK Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



17. Germany Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



18. France Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



19. Eastern Europe Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



20. Russia Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



21. North America Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



22. USA Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



23. South America Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



24. Brazil Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



25. Middle East Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



26. Africa Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



27. Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market



29. Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol- Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Validus Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Gedeon Richter Plc

Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.

H. Lundbeck A/S

