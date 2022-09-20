Bipolar Forceps Market Size to Grow by USD 250.2 Mn, Increase in Volume of Surgeries Coupled with Chronic Diseases and Older Population to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bipolar Forceps Market by Type (disposable bipolar forceps and reusable bipolar forceps) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the bipolar forceps market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 250.2 million. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request our FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bipolar Forceps Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: An increase in the volume of surgeries coupled with chronic diseases and the older population is driving the growth of the market. The demand for surgical instruments, such as bipolar forceps, has increased with the rise in the number of surgeries. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity, along with the aging population, will have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period. Surgical instruments such as bipolar forceps are used for cardiac surgery, cesareans, and bariatric surgeries. Thus, the presence of a large patient pool with chronic disorders will lead to a significant increase in the demand for bipolar forces for diagnosis and treatment.

Lack of skilled expertise is challenging the growth of the market. In countries such as the US, Canada, India, Brazil, and Iran, there is a severe shortage of highly skilled surgeons, physicians, and technicians. Moreover, a large number of experienced healthcare professionals are nearing retirement. Hence, the unavailability of qualified laboratory personnel and surgeons will increase complications and risks during surgeries.

Market Segmentation

The bipolar forceps market report is segmented by type (disposable bipolar forceps and reusable bipolar forceps) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the bipolar forceps market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The bipolar forceps market is fragmented, with the presence of many global and local vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly intense, with local and regional players posing stiff competition to global players. To remain competitive in the market, vendors are expanding their product portfolio by offering surgical sutures, stapling devices, electrosurgical devices, and handheld surgical devices with advanced technologies and compatible materials. As the market reached saturation, especially in developed countries, key players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as M&A. A few vendors are investing in R&D activities to revamp their existing product portfolio with technologically advanced products.

Some Companies Mentioned

ASICO LLC

B. Braun SE

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. BOWA Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Conmed Corp.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Faulhaber Pinzetten OHG

Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG

Gunter Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

OPHMED CO. LTD

Opmic Perkasa Mandiri. PT

P.W. Coole and Son Ltd

Stingray Surgical Products LLC

Stryker Corp.

Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Bipolar Forceps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 250.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASICO LLC, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BOWA Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Conmed Corp., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Faulhaber Pinzetten OHG, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, Gunter Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, OPHMED CO. LTD, Opmic Perkasa Mandiri. PT, P.W. Coole and Son Ltd, Stingray Surgical Products LLC, Stryker Corp., Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, Symmetry Surgical Inc., and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

