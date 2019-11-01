BIPRI Launches New Full-Spectrum CBD Products Targeting Brain Energy

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid growth and seemingly sky-high market caps characterize the hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) industry for many insiders and outside observers. BIPRI, however, sees a unique opportunity to leverage new scientific research in the CBD space, providing true life-changing help to customers throughout the U.S.

AM RISE PM REST COMBO AM Rise CBD

The Franklin, Tennessee, based brain health startup has launched several new proprietary formulations of full-spectrum CBD oils, as well as a pure isolate CBD Gel Cap product. The two pharmacist-formulated tinctures, AM Rise and PM Rest, are released under the company's brain supplement brand impression, Brainceuticals.

"AM Rise and PM Rest both use a full-spectrum hemp CBD extract for a base," says Bob Hutchins, CEO, BIPRI Wellness. "But we didn't stop there. We wanted to push forward to the leading edge of CBD technology and supplementation. Our pharmaceutical team blended in additional organic botanical oils and phospholipids to provide appropriate morning and nighttime support for users."

Unlike traditional CBD oils, AM Rise and PM Rest offer all the benefits CBD users already understand, plus additional mood and energy benefits. Brainceuticals AM Rise, for example, is typically used by individuals who want to feel more awake and alert in the morning – without the jitters and crash of caffeine. Brainceuticals PM Rest is a popular formulation among users who need help unwinding, de-stressing, and finding calm and relaxation at the end of a day.

All three Brainceuticals CBD products (AM Rise, PM Rest and CBD Gel Caps) modulate receptors in the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is responsible for regulating many processes in the brain and body, including appetite, mood, digestion, memory, sleep, pain/pleasure, inflammation, fertility, immune function and more.

All BIPRI/Brainceuticals CBD products are made from quality full-spectrum CBD oils and guaranteed to contain less than 0.3% THC, in accordance with federal law.

ABOUT BIPRI

Our programs represent seven years of intense work with doctors, therapists, dietitians, chiropractors, and other medical professionals. BIPRI is committed to providing you with simple, holistic, and safe brain wellness programs that are grounded in science and based on the belief that everyone deserves a healthy brain.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Bob Hutchins at 888-549-5519, or email 228359@email4pr.com.

SOURCE BIPRI, LLC