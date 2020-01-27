Bipsync Showcases Latest Advancements in Modern Research Management at MFA Network 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bipsync, the Research Management Software (RMS) provider for investment firms, today announces its participation at the Managed Funds Association event, MFA Network 2020, this week.

Bipsync will showcase the full spectrum of advanced RMS functionality for allocators and fund managers at the event, held in Miami Beach from January 27th – 29th.

Designed to solve the unique research challenges facing institutional investors today, the Bipsync platform tightly integrates a configurable productivity environment, a flexible and compliant data store for knowledge assets, and powerful process management tools to accelerate decision-making and drive differentiation across the front office.

The NYC-headquartered software provider, who counts some of the largest multi-billion dollar hedge funds and global allocators amongst its fast-growing customer base, will demonstrate the January release of its software to conference attendees.

Bipsync delivers a new software update to clients every three weeks. Its 163rd version, released this month, includes over 30 improvements and advancements to its powerful RMS search functionality.

This follows a host of major Bipsync RMS features launched in the last six months including a new configuration and integration set-up app, advanced user provisioning, Microsoft Exchange sync integration, read-only and super admin user roles, and powerful reporting functionality. In total, Bipsync released over 20 product updates in 2019 with over 200 new features and improvements across the platform.

Conference attendees will be able to see the Research Platform in action at the Bipsync booth, and Bipsync representatives will also be on hand to discuss the latest results from its 2020 market-wide study into investment research and data management technology and best-practice.

Bipsync makes its software release details publicly available; all release notes can be viewed in full on the blog.

About Bipsync

Bipsync provides a modern research platform to maximize the productivity of professional investors and asset management firms. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2013 by experienced investors and software developers, the company uses modern technologies and user-centered design to accelerate the entire research process from idea to investment, and identify insights that drive better decisions, faster, for investors and funds. For more information, visit www.bipsync.com.

SOURCE Bipsync

