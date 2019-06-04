BIQINIZ Launches New Online Bikini Store Where Consumers Can Chat, Consult and Shop With Friends

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIQINIZ, a new boutique bikini brand has launched this year, allowing customers to consult and shop with friends at the same time. Dedicated to high-end bikinis at affordable prices, it appeals to the modern millennial with a fun-loving attitude. This extends from its fashionable range, through to the shopping experience itself.

Inspired by the latest high-street trends, the bikini range is exclusively available at biqiniz.com. Customers can also enjoy a unique 'screen sharing' feature whereby friends can be invited to share opinions in real-time, as well as shop together to make sizeable savings.

Gil Tami, Spokesperson for BIQINIZ, said: "BIQINIZ is all about making the shopping experience fun again, with a focus on great service, hassle-free return policy, along with ongoing discounts and seasonal promotions. "Our ever-growing collection features the latest trends, to look effortlessly chic by the pool or at the beach."

"Like any shopper out there, we know that shopping with friends is a lot more fun. That's exactly why we've incorporated an exciting 'screen sharing' feature. This allows shoppers to chat and consult peers while browsing online, like they might do in a changing room or store. This brings the interaction of high-street retail into the online world, offering a very modern experience."

Dedicated to the latest fashion trends, there are more than 70 bikinis online, starting from $21. This includes bestsellers the 'Leandra Single Strap' a sultry one-strap, 'Mila Blue' a sassy show-stopping blue bandeau, and the 'Rachel Leopard' which brings a touch of jungle-chic with its animal print.

As part of its commitment to the wider community, BIQINIZ makes a charitable donation on behalf of every purchase. This goes towards the Coral Reel Alliance, who clean our oceans and protect coral reefs around the world.

Stay up to date and follow the lifestyle brand @biqiniz_official on Instagram, or visit www.biqiniz.com to shop the range.

