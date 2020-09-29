BIQU Announces the Launch of BIQU BX - World's Lightest Direct Extruder FDM 3D Printer

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIQU, a well-respected maker of high-end 3D printer components, has announced the launch of its first self-branded printer. The BIQU BX Direct Extruder FDM 3D printer is an out-of-box-all-level-user-friendly DIY creative task achiever that is perfect for hobbyists, makers and professionals alike. It combines powerful features, ease of use and affordability so that anyone can get started with 3D printing. BIQU BX is available now. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1440007055/biqu-bx-worlds-lightest-direct-extruder-fdm-3d-printer.

The BX Direct Extruder FDM 3D printer is built around BIQU's latest proprietary technologies and most powerful BTT (BigTreeTech) motherboard. At only 219g, it is the world's lightest all-metal direct extruder. It features a powerful 32bit, 400Mhz smart control chip for faster computational processing that enables smart-assistant features like auto-leveling to help amateurs achieve more successful prints and gives pro-users the power necessary for more complex prints. From kids' toys, skin-friendly medical items to other practical appliances, BX serves virtually any application.

The printer has three easy control modes including Marlin and BTT touch-screen control modes. Notably, the BigTreeTech Motherboard design supports plug & print Raspberry Pi firmware expansion, making it the world's first laptop-free Octoprint integrated 3D Printer. The system also reserves driver slots for more functional expansion, such as filament breaking and blocking detection modules, Wi-Fi interface printing module and CAN bus interface.

"Our team has a passion for 3D printing and a mission to make it accessible to anyone. We spent years creating high-quality components for other printer companies worldwide while also developing improved technologies for our own design. When it was perfected, we knew it was time to step out of the background and share the BIQU BX with the world. BX is the world's lightest direct extruder FDM 3D printer which makes it perfect for makers and home users. Its powerful features ensure high print quality but its ease of use means that anyone with an interest in 3D printing can get started fast and produce incredible results consistently. With the BIQU BX, anyone can unleash their creativity at the touch of a button," said Eric Zhang CEO and founder, BIQU.

One of the typical barriers to entry into complex 3D printing is the learning curve. BIQU BX solves this problem with built-in features that take the guesswork out of setup and bed leveling. BX makes it easy with an innovative true Approximate Sensor Leveling-Free Technology, an intuitive interactive multi-language touchscreen control UI and safety protections that result in fast, accurate and safe printing for beginners and complex print capabilities for advanced users.

BIQU BX is available now with special deals and discounts for early adopters.

