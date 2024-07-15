Birch Bikes Launches the Grolar--The Game-Changing Hunting E-Bike Designed for Rugged Terrain

Emerging e-bike brand Birch introduces its newest, game-changing electric hunting bike, blending cutting-edge e-bike technology with endurance, tenacity, and robust cargo capacity for relentless pursuit.

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch, an emerging player in the electric bike industry, set a bold new standard for e-bikes with the introduction of the Grolar, an innovative hunting ebike engineered to address the unique challenges hunters face in the wild. Issues like ever-changing landscapes, lack of cargo solutions, and mile-range anxiety from inferior vehicles are no match for the versatile Grolar.

Birch Grolar Hunting E-bike

Seamlessly merging the worlds of electric mountain bikes and the intense demands of hunting, the Grolar Dual 750w E-Bike stands as a testament to Birch's vision of delivering excellence in both design and function.

"As a company deeply rooted in the spirit of outdoor adventure, we recognize the need for a hunting e-bike that encapsulates power, endurance, and adaptability," said a Birch spokesperson. "The Grolar isn't your typical mountain ebike; it's a ride-or-die vehicle for every hunter that's ever found themselves struggling with hauling capacity, maneuverability, and adverse road conditions."

The Birch Grolar is a high-performance hunting e-bike designed for outdoorsmen, hunters, explorers, and more.

Powerful, dual 750W motor performance . Dual 750W motors provide the ultimate boost for tackling steep inclines, rough terrain, and challenging off-road conditions. This bike offers a high torque of 160Nm, so you can climb hills with ease and prioritize speed over rugged terrain.

. Dual 750W motors provide the ultimate boost for tackling steep inclines, rough terrain, and challenging off-road conditions. This bike offers a high torque of 160Nm, so you can climb hills with ease and prioritize speed over rugged terrain. Outstanding carrying capacity of 400 lbs. This rugged e-bike can handle up to 400 pounds of cargo, making it the perfect vessel for carrying your kill, weapons, and equipment wherever you need to go.

This rugged e-bike can handle up to 400 pounds of cargo, making it the perfect vessel for carrying your kill, weapons, and equipment wherever you need to go. Ultra-volume battery for ultra-long range. Detachable 48V 25Ah high-capacity, ternary lithium batteries are the driving force behind the Grolar. These robust batteries offer 85 miles of pedal assistance and 45 miles of throttle per charge.

Detachable 48V 25Ah high-capacity, ternary lithium batteries are the driving force behind the Grolar. These robust batteries offer 85 miles of pedal assistance and 45 miles of throttle per charge. Durable, puncture-proof 26" x 4" fat tires. The Grolar comes equipped with puncture-proof 26" x 4" fat tires to increase durability on all terrains. No need to worry about having to change a flat out in the middle of nowhere with the Grolar's puncture-proof tires.

Tackle steep inclines, rocky terrain, and the ever-changing landscape on the Birch Grolar: where e-hunting bikes and electric mountain bikes meet in an epic fusion.

Enhanced climbing ability. Conquering the mountains often involves steep ascents and technical climbs, where one misstep can lead to harsh consequences. The Grolar's high torque output of 160Nm allows it to effortlessly tear through uphill terrain, providing riders with the necessary assistance to navigate difficult landscapes.

Conquering the mountains often involves steep ascents and technical climbs, where one misstep can lead to harsh consequences. The Grolar's high torque output of 160Nm allows it to effortlessly tear through uphill terrain, providing riders with the necessary assistance to navigate difficult landscapes. Improved control and stability. By outfitting the Grolar with twin 750W motors and 180mm opposed dual-piston hydraulic brakes, we've taken traction and stability to the next level. This allows riders to better maintain control on uneven surfaces and during descents—a valuable feature for outdoorsmen and mountain bikers.

By outfitting the Grolar with twin 750W motors and 180mm opposed dual-piston hydraulic brakes, we've taken traction and stability to the next level. This allows riders to better maintain control on uneven surfaces and during descents—a valuable feature for outdoorsmen and mountain bikers. Versatility for various trail conditions. With four different riding modes ranging from front-motor, rear-motor, dual-motor, and self-adaptive drive, the Grolar is the ultimate weapon for all types of terrain. Engineer the bike to your advantage, taking on rocky paths, muddy tracks, or technical descents with confidence.

The Grolar's imminent arrival is set to disrupt the norms of both the electric mountain and hunting bike sectors, promising to redefine hunters' capabilities. Sticking with Birch's mission, the all-powerful Grolar is engineered to empower hunters to go further, challenge their limits, and embrace the primal call of the wild with an unmatched riding experience.

About Birch

Born from a passion for adventure and innovation, Birch is at the vanguard of e-bike development, pioneering products that blend exceptional off-road performance with unparalleled carrying capacity and extreme durability. Our mission is to enable hunters to confidently conquer the wild and chase the horizon without compromise.

For more information about Birch and the new Grolar electric hunting bike, visit the Birch site to learn more.

