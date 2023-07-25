Birch Event Design Appoints Tech and Cannabis Entrepreneur, Lance Emanuel, as CEO of the Leading Global Event Design Firm

On the Backdrop of their 10th Anniversary, Birch Event Design Welcomes Innovative Leadership to Propel its Global Expansion and Unique Event Design Approach

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Birch Event Design celebrates its 10th anniversary, it enters a new era of innovation and growth under the strategic leadership of newly appointed CEO, Lance Emanuel. With a seasoned background as a high-level executive in the technology and premium cannabis sectors, Emanuel's arrival is set to energize a luxury-focused, customer-centric, and tech-forward approach to event design, as Birch looks to accelerate growth in existing markets and expand further in the U.S. and globally.

"Lance joins Birch at a pivotal time as we celebrate an incredible milestone, our 10-year anniversary," said Founder and Chief Creative Officer Josh Spiegel. "We've grown from a small firm with big dreams to a global name synonymous with creativity, quality, and professionalism. I couldn't be more excited for Lance to join our team and drive this new chapter in our growth story with his distinctive experience, leadership, and innovative mindset."

"I'm thrilled to join Birch at this exciting inflection point for the company, as the event design industry is ripe for disruption. Today's clients expect more than just a beautiful event; they demand a luxury experience during their first conversation with you through event execution, regardless of whether they're spending $30,000 or $3,000,000 for event decor," said Emanuel. "Josh has built Birch into one of the premier global event design companies, producing small and large-scale social and corporate events with speed and quality that are unparalleled in our industry. As we navigate our rapidly changing tech-driven reality, I look forward to leveraging my experience and working with the incredible Birch team to capitalize on new opportunities while continuing to drive profitable growth for the business."

Further recent additions to the leadership team at Birch include Hillary Patriquin, who recently joined the company as its Head of Operations and brings over a decade of corporate event experience at Hosts Global, and Sal Racicot, Birch's new VP of Sales, who brings his wealth of knowledge and over 15 years of luxury event experience from the renowned Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

These new hires follow Birch's recent expansion into South Florida and its successful foray into the global destination wedding market, a sector poised to grow to over $64 billion in 2026 1. Within the past 12 months, Birch has designed stunning weddings in various locations around the world, such as India, France, and Israel, with Italy scheduled for later this summer.

As Birch steps into its next decade, it is championed by Steve Klein, CEO of Apple Core Holdings and Chairman of both Birch and Iconic Spaces, the parent company, operator, and owner of Manhattan's premier independently owned event spaces, Gotham Hall and Ziegfeld. Klein added, "Having watched Josh develop Birch into the renowned business it is today and having first-hand experience of Lance's leadership and talent as well as his ability to look at a business three-dimensionally to identify opportunities to create value, I couldn't be more excited for the future of the company. With Lance as our CEO, alongside our experienced management team and all of the passionate, dedicated, and skilled team members at Birch, I'm confident that Birch will achieve sustained profitability and growth, and be recognized as a leader in a very fragmented industry."

About Birch Event Design

Birch Event Design, founded in 2013, is a premier event design firm offering luxury experiences across the United States and globally. With headquarters in New York City and a satellite office in Miami, Birch is renowned for its innovation, meticulous attention to detail, and creative excellence. At the core of Birch's success is its incredible team of designers, producers, and event professionals who tirelessly create breathtaking events with elegance, creativity, and unparalleled attention to detail. Further consolidating its reputation for excellence, Birch Event Design recently clinched the 2023 Award for Favourite Floral Designer in the World by RSVP Club. For more information, visit https://birchevents.com and follow Birch on Instagram .

