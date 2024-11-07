Birch Gold Group Announces Return of Free Silver Deal for Black Friday 2024

Birch Gold Group

Nov 07, 2024

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Birch Gold Group is excited to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday Silver Giveaway! 

Starting now, customers will receive a free 1 oz. Silver American Eagle coin with every $5,000 precious metals purchased for either a Gold IRA or a home delivery – up to 1,000 silver coins per customer. 

"This Black Friday, we wanted to give customers a chance to give their wallets a break," said Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group. "Stop spending and start saving – the peace of mind you'll enjoy is priceless. Free silver coins at the same time? That's just icing on the cake."

The iconic Silver American Eagle is one of the most popular silver coins in the U.S. Lovingly crafted by the U.S. Mint for both aesthetic and intrinsic value, America's official silver bullion coin never fails to deliver.

"Silver eagles are among the most popular coins we offer," Patrick said. "And they aren't always available. Back in 2008, demand was so high the mint ran completely out of stock. In 2013, they rationed sales for a year and a half – in 2014, they sold out completely." After a moment, he added, "Silver eagles were nearly impossible to get during the pandemic, too."

This Black Friday, you too can take advantage of this promotion. Simply claim your eligibility by November 29 and make your qualifying purchase before December 20.

With a growing interest in precious metals as a hedge against economic volatility, Birch Gold Group is committed to helping Americans diversify their retirement savings. Over the last 21 years, Birch Gold has built a reputation for trust and expertise in the precious metals industry.

To learn more about this exclusive Black Friday Silver Giveaway and how to secure your free silver coins, visit Birch Gold Group

About Birch Gold Group:
Birch Gold Group has been a leading provider of physical gold and silver in the U.S. since 2003. The firm specializes in helping everyday Americans diversify their savings with a precious metals IRA or with home deliveries of physical gold and silver. Birch Gold proudly maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Birch Gold Group

