Birch Gold Group Celebrates Independence Day With Patriotic Silver Giveaway

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Independence Day and America's 250th birthday, Birch Gold Group is announcing a limited-time patriotic silver giveaway.

For every $10,000 in precious metals purchased, eligible customers will receive one free 1 oz. America's 250th Birthday-themed silver round (while supplies last).

"As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, it's worth remembering that real independence has always been tied to sound money, personal responsibility and financial resilience," said Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group. "This giveaway honors that tradition while helping customers diversify their savings with tangible assets."

The commemorative 1 oz. silver round celebrates the approaching 250th anniversary of the United States – a historic milestone that invites Americans to reflect on the nation's founding principles.

"Two hundred fifty years after the Declaration of Independence, a patriotic silver round feels like the right kind of gift," Patrick mused. "So much has changed since then, but some things haven't. This silver round is tangible, it's historic and it reflects a form of value our Founding Fathers would've recognized immediately."

Qualified purchases may be made for a Precious Metals IRA or for home delivery of precious metals. New and existing customers will receive one free patriotic-themed silver round for every $10,000 purchased, subject to availability and applicable terms, by July 10.

"Silver has played an important role in America's monetary history," Patrick added. "This silver round is more than a keepsake. It's a reminder that lasting value has always mattered to Americans – as much today as 250 years ago."

Birch Gold Group has helped more than 40,000 American families diversify their savings with physical gold and silver since 2011. As inflation, rising costs and concerns about the broader economy remain top of mind for many households, Birch Gold continues to provide education and support for those interested in precious metals ownership. Learn more about the Independence Day-themed special offer here or call (800) 355-2116.

About Birch Gold Group:

Birch Gold Group has been a leading provider of physical gold and silver in the U.S. since 2011. The firm specializes in helping everyday Americans purchase precious metals through a Gold IRA or home deliveries of gold and silver. Birch Gold proudly maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE Birch Gold Group