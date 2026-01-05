Announcing Ron Paul's Latest Book "Dispatches to Future Generations" Distributed by Birch Gold Group

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatches to Future Generations, a new book by Dr. Ron Paul, is now available exclusively through Birch Gold Group.

Dr. Paul has authored many influential works over the decades, placing him among the most widely read voices in modern political economy. But Dispatches to Future Generations is unlike other Ron Paul books. Rather than arguments or policy proposals, this project is a collection of personal letters – written from the perspective of a former country doctor, congressman and grandfather – reflecting on the responsibilities each generation inherits.

"I wrote these dispatches from the perspective of a former country doctor and a grandfather, not as a pundit or politician," Dr. Paul writes in the foreword. "These stories are simple because the truth often is."

Dispatches draws on Dr. Paul's rich and varied life experiences: His private medical practice in Texas, his Congressional service and his eyewitness accounts of historical events. Throughout, Paul emphasizes the moral dimension of economic and political policies – and their relevance to everyday American families.

Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group, explained the book reflects values shared by both Dr. Paul and his Gold IRA company.

"Birch Gold has always approached gold as a matter of stewardship, not speculation," Patrick said. "Dr. Paul explains – in very human terms – why so many Americans curious about physical precious metals ownership are really searching for independence and continuity across generations."

Patrick (a regular guest on Dr. Paul's Liberty Report) added, "We're proud to be Ron Paul's gold company ."

Dispatches to Future Generations is available free of charge and distributed exclusively by Birch Gold Group.

An ideal entry point for new readers – and a poignant distillation for longtime followers – Dispatches serves as both an introduction to Dr. Ron Paul's thinking and a careful summation of it. Not a manifesto, but a quiet record of lessons meant to outlast news cycles and political fads alike.

