Gold's Historic Year: Not a Rally, but a Repricing of Risk

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After gold's strongest annual performance since 1979, many have framed the 65% nominal price increase as a "rally."

Peter Reagan, veteran Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group, says that's missing the point.

"What we witnessed last year wasn't a gold rally," Reagan explained. "It was a repricing of financial risks."

In 2025, investors confronted a growing realization that systemic risks – from sovereign debt sustainability to currency risk – were no longer theoretical. As The Economist warned in its October special issue on sovereign debt , governments across the developed world are running out of room to maneuver.

Against that backdrop, gold's move looks less extraordinary.

"For decades, assets were priced on assumptions – that rules would remain stable, debt would stay manageable, and governments would always have room to maneuver," Reagan noted. "Those assumptions are now being questioned – all at once."

Even areas of apparent strength revealed vulnerabilities. The Financial Times noted late last year that much of recent U.S. economic growth has become concentrated in " one big bet on AI ," increasing vulnerability to shifts in sentiment or policy.

Globally, central banks have decided to buy gold at record levels since 2022. Bloomberg data shows that, in October 2025, gold's share of global reserves surpassed holdings of U.S. government debt – a meaningful shift in institutional risk assessment.

Reagan argues that this convergence of many individual risks contributed to a broader reassessment of asset prices – not just gold, but all financial assets.

"When risks grow too large to manage, they don't disappear – they get repriced," Reagan said. "Not from a single black swan event, but through the steady accumulation of many smaller risks – the kind that rarely make headlines on their own, but eventually overwhelm the assumptions prices rest on."

That insight will outlast any single year's performance. Gold's appeal isn't about forecasts but about certainty.

He explained, "Don't consider gold's price in a vacuum – consider prices relative to gold. And ask yourself if your savings are positioned for a world where risk itself is being repriced."

Reagan explores The Great Repricing in his ongoing column for Birch Gold Group. More of his analysis is available at BirchGold.com .

SOURCE Birch Gold Group