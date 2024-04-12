Birch Medical Spas Announces Rebrand to Elase Medical Spas and Partnership with Images Med Spa

DENVER, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Birch Medical Spas ("Birch"), backed by Imperial Capital ("Imperial"), is thrilled to announce it has rebranded as Elase Medical Spas ("Elase"), effective March 2024. Elase is also happy to announce its recent partnership with Images Med Spa LLC ("Images").

Rebrand of Amara Med Spa and Birch Medical Spas to Elase

AMARA Med Spa ("AMARA") and Birch Medical Spas have rebranded as Elase to reshape the med spa space. As significant players in the aesthetics industry, these iconic brands bring the best of both worlds: a wealth of expertise and a best-in-class client experience.

Elase was founded in 2004 and has been a leading med spa in Utah for the past two decades. In 2022, Birch, a medical spa platform, acquired Elase as its inaugural partner through Imperial Capital's Back, Buy and Build investment strategy. In 2023, Birch acquired AMARA, the premier destination for medical aesthetic treatments in Northern Florida, as their second partnership.

To launch the next chapter of growth, Birch and AMARA have rebranded as Elase to unite under one mission and brand to offer top-tier cosmetic procedures, cutting-edge technology and clinical results, while also setting a new standard for the aesthetics industry. Learn more about the rebrand here: https://elase.com/blog/elevate-with-elase/

Partnership with Images Med Spa

Elase has partnered with Images, a premier boutique med spa platform based in the Greater Chicago Area that was founded in 2010. The company has become a leader within the industry, growing to seven locations under the leadership of Founder Jeff Glazer and his experienced team. Images provides the tools, support and strategy needed to empower its med spas along its clients' skin care journeys, and making sure that every client feels beautiful, inside and out. Images is a top Allergan, Galderma and Revance account in the Midwest and has experienced steady growth through de novos and acquisitions. Mr. Glazer will continue to lead Images' operations, ensuring its continued growth and success with the support of the Elase executive team.

"The Elase team has been tremendous to work with through the transaction and will be great partners in supporting both the future growth of Images and the future development of our employees," said Mr. Glazer. "With Elase's backing, we will be considering additional growth opportunities around the Chicagoland area. Together with our dedicated employees, our valued partners, we are committed to building an exceptional business. As apart of Elase, our differentiated platform for injectors and aestheticians sets a new standard in the industry, making us an attractive choice for top talent."

This partnership is the third platform investment for Elase, which was founded to reshape the future of the medical spa space by partnering with leading medical spas across the United States and providing them with corporate resources in finance, IT, digital marketing, real estate and additional capital for growth. "We are incredibly excited to partner with the entire Images team," said Stephanie Hu, Chief Executive Officer of Elase. "Their exceptional reputation, industry-leading talent, ability to expand operations and phenomenal culture make it a truly exceptional business."

About Elase Medical Spas (Formerly Birch)

Elase is a premier medical spa platform built on the philosophy of delivering premium customer experience, developing lifetime client relationships and creating a best-in-class team of medical spa industry leaders. Elase empowers its people to deliver the most memorable experience for their clients so that all are empowered to live their best lives. Elase was created through partnerships with business owners looking to expand their medical spas and careers. Elase currently operates 18 locations in Utah, Idaho, Florida and Illinois, and continues to actively expand its footprint through new location openings and partnerships. For further information on Elase, visit www.elase.com.

About Images Med Spa

Images is the premier Chicagoland med spa platform. Images' mission is to focus on the complete image and to make sure its clients feel beautiful, inside and out. Images and its provider partners look to empower each other along the skincare journey. Images partners with an elite team of aesthetic providers that provide patients with an unforgettable experience. Images operates seven clinics in the greater Chicago area. For further information on Images, visit www.imagesmedspa.com/.

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within healthcare, business services and consumer services industries. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives to offer a differentiated approach to investing. With assets under management of over US$3.5 billion, Imperial is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII. For further information on Imperial Capital, visit www.imperialcap.com.

Contact Information

Elase

Name: Stephanie Hu, Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Images

Name: Jeff Glazer, Brand President

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Birch Medical Spas