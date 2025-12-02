Birch Plastics Powers U.S. Reshoring with Certified Sustainable Resins and Scalable Toll Compounding

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As brand owners seek to bring manufacturing back to the United States, Birch Plastics is helping to lead the transition by providing a comprehensive suite of services designed to streamline the reshoring process. The company, which has been in business since 2001, offers custom toll compounding, certified recycled resins, closed-loop recycling programs, and virgin resin distribution, all from its ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. The facility, which spans over 100,000 square feet, operates 24 hours a day and has an extrusion capacity of 40 million pounds per year and a grinding/shredding capacity of 52 million pounds per year.

Birch Plastics empowers manufacturers to achieve a seamless transition by formulating a perfect "drop-in" replacement for materials previously sourced overseas. The company's offerings include its flagship PLASTEON brand of certified, sustainably sourced, recycled plastic resins. Among these are GreenCircle-certified recycled resins, an FDA-certified recycled polypropylene suitable for all food- and cosmetic-contact applications, and low-cost virgin resins. This diverse portfolio of materials allows businesses to maintain product quality and performance while shortening supply chains, reducing lead times, and meeting their corporate sustainability goals.

"Reshoring is about more than logistics; it's about control, quality, and sustainability," said Brandon Cleary, Director of Operations at Birch Plastics. "We help companies transition their plastic products back to America by using U.S.-sourced ingredients and a skilled domestic workforce to produce the resins they need, tailored to their exact specifications."

Scalable Toll Compounding for High-Volume Needs Birch Plastics' toll compounding department is built for scale. Whether a customer needs just a couple of truckloads or up to 50 truckloads per month, the company's extrusion lines and logistics infrastructure are designed to deliver consistent quality at any volume. This flexibility makes Birch an ideal partner for reshoring initiatives that require both precision and throughput.

A key service in Birch Plastics' reshoring support is its in-house plastic laboratory. For companies unsure of their existing material composition, the lab can precisely deconstruct and analyze overseas-produced parts. This service eliminates guesswork and enables Birch's experts to replicate the formula domestically with confidence, ensuring consistent product performance.

The company's expertise in plastic recycling extends to a proven closed-loop program that expertly handles large volumes of scrap plastic, converting it into valuable raw materials. By offering a complete range of services from material analysis and formulation to a full spectrum of certified recycled and virgin resins, Birch Plastics provides a reliable and cost-effective alternative to overseas resin sourcing. This helps manufacturers reduce risk, improve supply chain resilience, and contribute to a more circular economy without compromising on product quality.

