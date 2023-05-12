Birchbox Assets Purchased from FemTec Health by Retention Brands

HOUSTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FemTec Health, Inc. announced the purchase of its Birchbox assets, effective April 12, 2023, by Retention Brands.

Early this year as part of its strategic tightening around core healthcare businesses, FemTec Health engaged a national financial consulting firm to advise and explore possibilities for the sale of some of its non-core and underperforming assets. In an open bid process, the company's Birchbox assets were purchased by Retention Brands through an assignment for the benefit of creditors.

Retention Brands invests in subscription commerce and eCommerce businesses. With a proven track record in the subscription retail space, the team is poised to deliver excellent customer service and a delightful customer experience.

Awesome Health, Inc., whose mission is to provide exceptional care for the most underserved conditions in women's health, acquired the remaining assets from FemTec Health and Longmont Acquisition Corporation—Mira AI, Liquid Grids, Nutrimedy, Awesome Woman, and AvaScience-FMTC GmbH.

