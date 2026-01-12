Birches Health Appoints Cigna-Evernorth Veteran Andrew DiGiacomo as SVP of Strategy

As the nation's largest specialized provider, Birches Health reports 85% gambling disorder symptom improvement during rapid national expansion





DiGiacomo joins at a pivotal moment as Birches Health deepens payor partnerships to expand insurance-covered access to gambling addiction treatment nationwide





The appointment reinforces Birches Health's position as a national, payor-integrated leader in behavioral gambling addiction treatment

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birches Health , the leading national provider of behavioral addiction treatment, today announced the appointment of Andrew DiGiacomo as Senior Vice President of Strategy. DiGiacomo brings more than 15 years of expertise in behavioral health network strategy, payor contracting, and value-based care to Birches Health as it expands its virtual care platform and strengthens partnerships with health plans nationwide.

DiGiacomo joins Birches Health from Cigna-Evernorth Health Services, where he served as National Provider Network Contract Innovation Director for its behavioral health team. He oversaw the strategy and future direction of the Cigna-Evernorth Behavioral Health national network, partnering with behavioral care organizations to drive innovation and improve outcomes. He spearheaded contract innovation and market management, and played a key role in advancing measurement-based care that minimizes administrative burden for providers. Prior to Cigna-Evernorth, DiGiacomo held leadership roles at Henry Schein, Beacon Health Options, and The Boston Consulting Group.

"Health plans are increasingly focused on expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based addiction care, yet many providers were not designed to operate at national scale or align with today's network standards," said Andrew DiGiacomo, SVP of Strategy at Birches Health. "Birches was built for that environment from day one—pairing deep clinical expertise with the infrastructure health plans need to expand access thoughtfully, consistently, and in a way that supports measurable clinical outcomes, continuity of care, and long-term partnership with providers."

Since its Series A fundraise in September 2025, Birches Health has rapidly scaled operations while maintaining strong clinical outcomes . In a recent analysis, 85% of clients showed clinically significant improvement in gambling disorder symptoms and 68% experienced clinically meaningful reductions in anxiety. Early client retention exceeded 80%, surpassing industry benchmarks. Birches Health is available in all 50 states and covered by major national insurance plans including United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna, TRICARE, and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. The company has built the largest network of specialized clinicians treating gambling and behavioral addictions, supporting thousands of clients on their recovery journeys.

"Andrew is an incredibly forward-thinking innovator, who has the determination and vision to focus on scaling access to evidence-based, specialized care," said Elliott Rapaport, founder and CEO of Birches Health. "Andrew brings the strategic and operational experience Birches Health needs at this pivotal moment of growth for Americans at-risk of digital addiction nationally."

About Birches Health:

Birches Health is the leading national clinical provider of specialized treatment for gambling addiction, covered by insurance and state funding. Birches Health's mission is to provide convenient, comprehensive care and resources for individuals facing challenges related to gambling disorder and other behavioral addictions. For more information, visit www.bircheshealth.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Birches Health