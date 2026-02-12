Birches Health Names Cynthia Grant Vice President of Clinical to Expand Digital Addiction Treatment Team

Grant joins Birches as a senior clinical leader with more than 20 years of experience scaling behavioral health systems, strengthening care delivery operations, and advancing measurement-informed care





She joins the largest specialized provider of digital addiction treatment after helping build and scale national clinical care operations at Grow Therapy and Rula

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birches Health , the leading national provider of specialized digital addiction treatment, today announced that Cynthia Grant, PhD, MBA, LCSW, has joined the company as Vice President of Clinical. Grant will oversee clinical strategy and execution, with a focus on scaling high-quality, evidence-based care and empowering Birches' clinicians as the company expands access to treatment nationwide.

Grant brings more than 20 years of experience as a licensed clinician, researcher, and healthcare executive, with a career spanning clinical practice, health system leadership, academia, and digital health. Her work has consistently centered on building sustainable care models that balance clinical excellence, operational rigor, and equitable access to behavioral health services.

She joins Birches, the largest specialized provider of digital addiction treatment, after helping build and scale national clinical care operations as the VP of Clinical Strategy at Grow Therapy and the Head of Clinical Care at Rula, supporting rapid growth while maintaining strong clinical standards.

Grant holds a PhD in Social Work from Loyola University Chicago and an Executive MBA from the University of Colorado Denver, bringing a combined clinical and business perspective to Birches' virtual care model and its commitment to delivering specialized treatment at scale.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to work that expands access to high-quality mental health care," said Grant. "Behavioral addictions, including gambling, represent a growing national challenge, and specialty care is the next evolution in how we respond. Birches' commitment to this work is what drew me to the team, and I'm excited to help strengthen its clinical foundation as it scales."

Birches' growth comes at a pivotal moment. The soaring popularity of online gambling has brought gambling addiction to the forefront of the national conversation, and more people are seeking help for addiction-related issues. Birches addresses these challenges with a specialized model built for consistency and measurable outcomes. After raising its Series A in September 2025 to drive its continued growth, Birches published clinical outcomes data showing 85% of clients reported clinically significant improvement in gambling disorder symptoms and 68% experienced clinically meaningful reductions in anxiety after nine sessions. Providing in-network treatment in all 50 states through major national insurance plans including United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna, TRICARE, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, Birches has built the largest network of specialized clinicians treating gambling disorder and behavioral addictions, supporting thousands of clients in its care.

"Dr. Grant has dedicated her career to improving how behavioral health care is delivered, measured, and supported, emerging as one of the industry's foremost clinical experts," said Elliott Rapaport, Founder and CEO of Birches Health. "Her leadership raises the ceiling of what Birches Health can deliver for patients, partners, and the broader US healthcare system."

About Birches Health:

Birches Health is the leading national clinical provider of specialized treatment for digital addictions, covered by insurance and state funding. Birches Health's mission is to provide convenient, comprehensive care and resources for individuals facing challenges related to gambling disorder and other behavioral addictions. For more information, visit www.bircheshealth.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Birches Health