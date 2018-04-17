Birchill expects to operate the plant at capacity with natural gas/liquids sourced from its recently completed 100% WI drilling program. The program spanned two years, drilling 8 wells and targeted the Notikewin, Falher and Wilrich zones using proprietary 3D seismic. Production test rates provided the necessary confidence to proceed with the construction of a shallow cut plant.

The company owns Spirit River rights in 61.5 sections of contiguous land in 3 blocks at Brazeau/Chambers (100% WI). In total, Birchill owns over 313 sections extending this W5 corridor.

The 2018 capital budget will focus on maintaining current production levels while strategically expanding the company's inventory of drilling locations in multiple horizons.

Birchill Canada is privately owned and represents the fourth installment of Birchill companies. www.birchill.com

It is backed by Bregal Investments, a private equity provider headquartered in New York.

About Bregal Investments

Bregal Investments is the private equity investment business of COFRA Holding AG, a European holding company for a privately-owned group of companies. With offices in London and New York, Bregal Investments has invested over €11 billion (US$12.5 billion) globally since 2002. The Bregal group includes a number of specialist funds, of which Bregal Partners and Bregal Energy deploy capital across the energy sector from startups to growth companies. For more information, please visit www.bregal.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/birchill-canada--success-in-the-spirit-river-300630962.html

SOURCE Birchill Canada