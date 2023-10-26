Birchstone Residential Hires April Royal as Vice President of Property Management

Veteran Multifamily Executive Brings Passion for Team-Building to Growing Apartment Operator

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birchstone Residential , a culture-based property management company focused on creating great places to live, today announced the addition of multifamily veteran April Royal as vice president of property management. Royal will oversee regional and onsite operations across Birchstone's portfolio of 14,000 apartment homes in Florida, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

Royal brings more than 25 years of multifamily management experience to her new role. Prior to joining Birchstone, she was the vice president of Capstone Real Estate Services' multifamily operation.

"April is a proven leader with a passion for operations and an inspiring commitment to superior customer service for residents and associates alike," said David Deitz, president of Birchstone Residential. "Her warm, transparent leadership style and 'roll-up-her-sleeves' attitude make her a great addition to our team. April's gift for strategy and team-building perfectly positions Birchstone for success as we continue to grow our portfolio while providing residents with exceptional living experiences."

Royal's extensive career in multifamily includes work with conventional, tax credit, student housing and active adult apartment communities. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Apartment Association of Tarrant County (Texas) and is on the path to become president of the association in 2026. Prior to her tenure at Capstone, she served in regional leadership roles at Knightvest Management, WRH Realty Services, Miles Properties and Flagship Properties Corp.

"Birchstone is a growing, dynamic company, and I am profoundly energized by the opportunity to play an important leadership role in its ongoing expansion and evolution," Royal said. "Building and supporting high-functioning teams and delivering best-in-class living experiences is my passion, and I look forward to working with Birchstone's talented associates to do just that."

About Birchstone Residential

Birchstone Residential is the in-house property management company of Ashcroft Capital. It has a comprehensive property management platform that provides all essential services, including leasing, maintenance and construction management. Birchstone was purpose-built to execute the value-add business plan for each Ashcroft property, optimize financial returns and deliver high resident satisfaction. Committed to a people-centric culture and employee development through job training, job enrichment and accelerated development, Birchstone seeks to provide best-in-class service that attracts new residents and enriches the lifestyles of current residents.

About Ashcroft Capital

Founded in 2015, Ashcroft Capital is a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm that currently owns and manages 14,000 units – totaling $2.7 billion in value – throughout several high-growth metros of the Sun Belt. The firm focuses on capital preservation while striving to return strong, risk-adjusted cash-on-cash to investors. Ashcroft is capitalized with high net worth, family office and institutional capital. Ashcroft specializes in value-add multifamily real estate and exhibits an expertise in extracting maximum value from every asset it acquires. Rather than attempting to play cycle timing, the firm strives to acquire excellent apartment communities within well-located submarkets of large and growing U.S. metros. Ashcroft is driven by a focused mission to improve the quality of life of the residents at each community in its portfolio.

