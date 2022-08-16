Birchstone Residential Hires Melanie Stiles as Vice President of Marketing

Veteran Multifamily Marketer Brings Experience and Passion for Innovation to Growing Apartment Operator

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birchstone Residential , a culture-based property management company focused on creating great places to live, today announced the addition of Melanie Stiles as vice president of marketing. The hiring marks an integral moment in Birchstone's continued growth and emergence as a premier apartment operator.

With a 25-year career in multifamily, Stiles brings a wealth of expertise and experience to Birchstone. She most recently served as vice president of marketing at Highmark Residential. In her new position, she will oversee Birchstone's integrated marketing communication, customer acquisition platform and brand image.

"Melanie is truly committed to cutting-edge marketing strategies and brand storytelling," said David Deitz, president of Birchstone Residential. "She is a proven leader who thinks big and guides her teams with a warm, empathetic style. Simply put, we could not be more excited about what her addition means for Birchstone as we continue to grow at a brisk yet strategic pace."

Over the course of her multifamily career, Stiles has provided marketing expertise and thought leadership for companies publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as for private companies. She has extensive experience in team leadership, brand development, advertising, digital marketing, communications, operations and learning and development. She also has played a vital role in integrating companies after numerous mergers and acquisitions.

At Highmark Residential, Stiles developed and carried out the company's communication and integrated marketing strategies for more than 90,000 apartment homes across the U.S. Previously, she was in charge of Milestone Management's corporate and real estate marketing initiatives. At the time, the company was the largest REIT listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"I am thrilled to become part of the dynamic Birchstone team," Stiles said. "People across the industry are definitely taking notice of this emerging company, and I can't wait to work with this group of wildly talented people to innovate and continue Birchstone's remarkable growth."

About Birchstone Residential

Birchstone Residential is the in-house property management company of Ashcroft Capital. It has a comprehensive property management platform that provides all essential services, including leasing, maintenance and construction management. Birchstone was purpose-built to execute the value-add business plan for each Ashcroft property, optimize financial returns and deliver high resident satisfaction. Committed to a people-centric culture and employee development through job training, job enrichment and accelerated development, Birchstone seeks to provide best-in-class service that attracts new residents and enriches the lifestyles of current residents.

About Ashcroft Capital

Founded in 2015, Ashcroft Capital is a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm that has acquired more than 14,600 apartment homes spanning nearly 50 communities since its inception. It now has approximately $2 billion in assets under management throughout several high-growth metros of the Sun Belt. The firm focuses on capital preservation while striving to return strong, risk-adjusted cash-on-cash to investors. Ashcroft is capitalized with high net worth, family office and institutional capital. Ashcroft specializes in value-add multifamily real estate and exhibits an expertise in extracting maximum value from every asset it acquires. Rather than attempting to play cycle timing, the firm strives to acquire excellent apartment communities within well-located submarkets of large and growing U.S. metros.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Birchstone Residential