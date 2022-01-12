Birchstone Residential Hires Sergio Chidichimo as Senior Vice President of Operations

Chidichimo has an extensive multifamily resume and most recently served as a partner and executive vice president of operations at Wehner Multifamily. In his new role, he will oversee all regional and onsite operations for Birchstone, which is the in-house property management company of Ashcroft Capital and continues to assume management responsibilities of Ashcroft communities throughout Texas and the Southeast. Birchstone currently manages 28 communities totaling approximately 9,800 apartment homes for Ashcroft. The company's growing contingent of regional managers will report directly to Chidichimo, as will David Gingras, Birchstone's senior maintenance director.

"Sergio's 15 years of industry experience and results-driven approach made him the perfect candidate for this key role, and I believe his depth of knowledge will be critical as he and I partner together to further advance the Birchstone platform into a world-class entity," said David Deitz, president of Birchstone Residential. "We look forward to adding Sergio's vast leadership skills to the mix and are eager to have him on our side as we continue to grow at an accelerated but strategic pace."

At Wehner Multifamily, Chidichimo led a team of more than 800 associates and oversaw the operations of more than 28,000 Class B and C communities across Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. He previously served as director of property management at Lantower Residential, the management arm of H&R REIT, where he built the vertical integration and helped more than triple the Class A platform to 8,300 apartment homes across 12 markets. Chidichimo also held roles as vice president of property management at Seldin Company and vice president of operations at Bigelow Management, where he began his multifamily career in 2006. He also recently began a term on the Board of Directors for the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas.

"I'm eager for the opportunity to join a Birchstone team that has grown so extensively and elegantly in such a short time," Chidichimo said. "The portfolio built by the company since late 2020 already rivals some of the heavy hitters in the industry, and I'm excited to be a part of that continued growth as Birchstone burnishes its reputation as an emerging and entrusted brand. There are definitely many good things to come."

About Birchstone Residential

Birchstone Residential is the in-house property management company of Ashcroft Capital. It has a comprehensive property management platform that provides all essential services, including leasing, maintenance and construction management. Birchstone was purpose-built to execute the value-add business plan for each Ashcroft property, optimize financial returns and deliver high resident satisfaction. Committed to a people-centric culture and employee development through job training, job enrichment and accelerated development, Birchstone seeks to provide best-in-class service that attracts new residents and enriches the lifestyles of current residents.

About Ashcroft Capital

Founded in 2015, Ashcroft Capital is a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm that has acquired 45 communities comprising 14,000 units since its inception and now has $1.8 billion in assets under management throughout several high-growth metros of the Sun Belt. The firm focuses on capital preservation while striving to return strong, risk-adjusted cash-on-cash to investors. Ashcroft is capitalized with high net worth, family office and institutional capital. Ashcroft specializes in value-add multifamily real estate and exhibits an expertise in extracting maximum value from every asset it acquires. Rather than attempting to play cycle timing, the firm strives to acquire excellent apartment communities within well-located submarkets of large and growing U.S. metros.

